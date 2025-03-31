Over 212,000 pounds of liquid egg products are being recalled due to the potential presence of cleaning solution.
On March 28, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Cargill Kitchen Solutions was recalling approximately 212,268 pounds of liquid egg products as they may contain sodium hypochlorite, the main ingredient in bleach.
According to the FSIS, the liquid egg products were produced between March 12 and 13 and had "use by" dates of Aug. 9 and Aug. 10, 2025, and March 7, 2026. Recalled products include Egg Beaters branded Original Liquid Egg Substitute, Cage-Free Original Liquid Egg Substitute and Cage-Free Original Frozen Egg Substitute, as well as Bob Evans branded Better'n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites Liquid Egg Substitute in 32-ounce cartons.
Recalled products have an establishment number of "G1804" ink-jetted on their cartons, according to the FSIS announcement. They were shipped to distributors in Ohio and Texas "for foodservice use in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois and Iowa," but may have been distributed nationwide, the agency said.
"The problem was discovered when FSIS received a tip about the potential contamination of these products," the FSIS stated in its announcement. "After conducting an investigation and thorough assessment of the contents of the cleaning solution, FSIS scientists concluded that use of this product should not cause adverse health consequences, or the risk is negligible, resulting in a Class III recall. Although FSIS does not expect any adverse health effects for Class III recalled products and there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider."
The FSIS advised anyone with recalled products not to consume them and to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.
In a statement to "GMA," Cargill said the recall was issued with the USDA "out of an abundance of caution."
"These products do not pose a health concern if consumed as noted by the USDA. And no illnesses or injuries associated with this product have been reported," Cargill said.
"As food and consumer safety is top priority, we have set up a consumer hotline to answer any questions regarding the recall at 1-844-419-1574," the company continued, adding that consumers can visit the FSIS website for more information and guidance.