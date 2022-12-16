To help celebrate the countdown to Christmas, Half Baked Harvest blogger and cookbook author Tieghan Gerard shared a sweet and chewy cookie recipe that's perfect for a holiday dessert table.

Gerard joined "Good Morning America" for the 12 Days of Christmas Cookies on Friday with all the makings for her chewy chocolate ginger molasses cookies.

Chewy Chocolate Ginger Molasses Cookies

"These cookies are soft, chewy, filled with molasses and a good amount of ginger, plus sweet and chocolatey... basically they're just all things perfection," Gerard said.

Prep time: 15 mins

Total time: 25 mins

Servings: 26 cookies

Ingredients1 1/2 sticks salted butter, at room temperature, plus more for greasing

3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 large egg

1/3 cup blackstrap molasses

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Coarse sugar, for rolling

8 ounces milk or semi-sweet chocolate, melted

Directions

Position an oven rack in the upper 1/3 of the oven. Preheat the oven to 375 F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and vanilla until light and fluffy, about 3-5 minutes. Add the egg and molasses and mix until evenly combined. Add the flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom and salt, beating until combined and a dough forms.

Place the coarse sugar in a small bowl.

Lightly rub your hands with butter. Roll the dough into tablespoon size balls and roll through the coarse sugar (if the dough is too sticky, chill for 20 minutes). Place on the prepared baking sheet, spacing the cookies 2 inches apart. Transfer to the oven and bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until the cookies are just starting to set around the edges. The centers should be a little doughy.

Let cool on the pan 5 minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Drizzle or dip each cookie in chocolate. Let the chocolate set at room temperature, about 1 hour. Store in an air-tight container for up to 4 days.