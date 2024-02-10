The Bon Appétit culinary team joined "Good Morning America" on Saturday ahead of the Super Bowl to share two delicious and easy last-minute game day recipes.

Warm 9-Layer Skillet Dip

A bowl of warm 7-layer skillet dip. Isa Zapata

Ingredients

Beans:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces

1 large onion, finely chopped

6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

3 canned chipotle chiles in adobo, finely chopped

Two 15-ounce cans pinto beans, rinsed

1 tablespoon Diamond Crystal or 1 3/4 teaspoons Morton Kosher Salt

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

For the queso and assembly:

2 teaspoons adobo from a can of chipotle chiles in adobo

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon Diamond Crystal or Morton Kosher Salt, plus more

4 ounces yellow American cheese, coarsely grated or torn if using singles (about 1 cup)

3 ounces Monterey Jack or pepper Jack cheese, coarsely grated (about 3/4 cup)

2 ripe avocados, cut into 1/4-inch pieces

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1/4 cup sour cream

1/2 cup good quality salsa, drained if watery

1/4 cup sliced pickled jalapenos

4 scallions, green parts only, thinly sliced

1/4 cup (packed) coarsely chopped cilantro

Tortilla chips and lime wedges (for serving)

Directions

For the beans: Melt 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces, in a medium deep skillet over medium heat. Cook 1 large onion, finely chopped, stirring often, until tender and translucent, 8-12 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high and continue to cook, stirring often, until onion is pale golden brown, 5-8 minutes more.

Reduce heat to medium and add 6 garlic cloves, finely chopped, and 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin to skillet. Cook, stirring, until garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute. Add 3 canned chipotle chiles in adobo, finely chopped; two 15-ounce cans pinto beans, rinsed; and 1 tablespoon Diamond Crystal or 1 3/4 teaspoons Morton Kosher Salt. Pour in 1 cup water and bring to a simmer, mashing beans with a potato masher (or a fork and some elbow grease) until mostly smooth. Cook, stirring often, until most of liquid is absorbed, about 2 minutes. (Beans should be risotto-like in consistency, loose enough to fall off a spoon.) Remove from heat and stir in 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar. Cover and keep warm.

Do ahead: Beans can be made 3 days ahead. Let cool; cover and chill. Reheat over medium-low, thinning with water and seasoning with salt as needed.

Queso and assembly: Whisk 2 teaspoons adobo from a can of chipotle chiles in adobo, 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin, 1/4 teaspoons Diamond Crystal or Morton Kosher Salt and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Add 4 ounces yellow American cheese, coarsely grated or torn if using singles (about 1 cup), and cook, whisking vigorously, just until cheese is melted and mixture is smooth, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and add 3 ounces Monterey Jack or pepper Jack cheese, coarsely grated (about 3/4 cup); whisk until cheese is melted and queso is smooth (return to low heat briefly if needed).

Using your hands to avoid bruising, toss 2 ripe avocados, cut into 1/4-inch pieces, with 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice and a large pinch of salt in a medium bowl.

Uncover beans and pour queso over. Top with 1/4 cup sour cream, followed by 1/2 cup good quality salsa, avocados and 1/4 cup sliced pickled jalapenos. Scatter 4 scallions, green parts only, thinly sliced, and 1/4 cup (packed) coarsely chopped cilantro over.

Serve dip warm in skillet with tortilla chips and lime wedges.

Beef Sliders with Provolone and Balsamic Onions

A plate of beef sliders with provolone and balsamic onions. Michael Graydon + Nikole Herriott

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients

2 pounds ground beef (20% fat)

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper4 slices provolone piccante or sharp provolone cheese, torn in half

8 potato slider buns

1 large red onion, very thinly sliced into rounds

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

Aioli or store-bought mayonnaise (for serving)

Directions

Divide meat into 8 portions (about 4 ounces each). Place 1 portion on a work surface. Cup your hands around the meat and shape it into a rounded mound. Gently flatten patty to about 3/4-inch thick. Season both sides with salt and pepper. Repeat with remaining portions of meat.

Prepare a grill for medium-high heat. Grill patties until lightly charred on bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip and top with a piece of cheese. Grill to desired doneness (cheese should be melted), about 3 minutes for medium-rare. Transfer patties to a cutting board and let rest 5 minutes.

While patties are resting, grill the buns, cut side down, until lightly charred around the edges, about 30 seconds.

Toss onion with vinegar, sugar, and a pinch of salt in a medium bowl and let sit, squeezing onions occasionally to soften slightly, 5 minutes.

Build sliders with patties, buns, onions, and aioli.

Do ahead: Patties can be formed 6 hours ahead. Cover and chill.

Recipes for 7-layer dip and beef sliders reprinted with permission courtesy of Bon Appétit.

