Stuck in the post-holiday food haze? Break out of the leftover rut and opt for a fresh, hearty dinner that's packed with nutrient-rich veggies and ready in under 30 minutes.

Carleigh Bodrug, recipe developer, cookbook author and PlantYou creator, knows a thing or two about hitting the reset with recipes that will get you feeling great.

Ingredients to make a vegetable Tuscan soup. PlantYou

Plus, she has a whole series on social media dedicated to sneaking vegetables into meals, so what better time to amp up the healthy ingredients than after the indulgent Christmas season?

Check out her full recipe below for a creamy, plant-based soup that's big on flavor and low on effort.

Marry Me Tuscan Vegetable Soup

A bowl of Carleigh Bodrug's vegetable Tuscan soup. PlantYou

Ingredients

5 cloves garlic minced

1 yellow onion diced

1 leek chopped

1 sweet potato large, peeled and diced

5 sun-dried tomatoes chopped

1 tbsp tomato paste

2 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp dried parsley

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp salt

5 cups vegetable broth

1 can chickpeas drained and rinsed

16 ounces potato gnocchi or 1 1/2 cups large pasta shells

1 1/2 cups cashew cream or coconut milk

1/2 lemon juiced, optional

1 handful kale large, chopped

Directions

In a pot over medium heat, add the yellow onion, leek, sweet potato, sun-dried tomatoes and garlic.

Saute until the sweet potato is softened slightly, approximately 6 minutes.

Add the tomato paste, paprika, parsley, dried thyme and salt.

Add the vegetable broth and chickpeas. Bring to a boil, then simmer, cover for 10 minutes.

Add the gnocchi or pasta shells, and cook until al dente, then finish off with cashew cream or coconut milk, lemon juice and kale.

Recipe reprinted with permission from PlantYou courtesy of Carleigh Bodrug.