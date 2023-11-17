For anyone who isn't hosting or simply skipped splurging on a pricey flight home this Thanksgiving, there are plenty of restaurants remaining open nationwide for those who decide to dine out on turkey day instead.

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Major cities like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and others have more than enough dining options for city-dwellers to get their fill this holiday. Below is a snapshot of some national chains that will be serving Thanksgiving dinner.

Applebee's

The casual restaurant chain has holiday combos featuring sirloin, chicken or salmon. Check local restaurant hours for a seat at a nearby location.

Buca di Beppo

A Thanksgiving table at Buca di Beppo. Buca di Beppo

The Italian restaurant chain, known for its family style servings, will have a special Thanksgiving menu next Thursday. The meal includes sliced white meat turkey, homestyle gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, seasonal vegetables, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie for dessert.

The Capital Grille

A plate of Thanksgiving dinner at the Capital Grille. The Capital Grille

The upscale American steakhouse chain will offer a special Thanksgiving menu in the dining room or for pre-order with scheduled pickups.

The set menu, $50 for adults and $20 for kids, features slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans, cranberry pear chutney, mashed potatoes, pecan-crusted mashed sweet potatoes with hot honey, and for dessert, pumpkin cheesecake.

Alternatively, for guests looking to take prepared Thanksgiving dishes home, Capital Grille offers a $135 menu of "abundant sides to enjoy alongside your roasted turkey."

The reheat and serve items include brioche stuffing, French green beans, cranberry-pear chutney, mashed potatoes, pecan-crusted sweet potatoes with hot honey, seeded rolls and house-made gravy.

Check local hours for more details and specific pricing on pre-orders and pickup times, as well as reservations. The full regular dinner menu will also be available.

Del Frisco's

The fine dining steakhouse boasts an upscale Thanksgiving for a luxe dining experience featuring a chef's special cowgirl ribeye with seared foie gras.

Plus, there will be special Thanksgiving wine and cocktail pairings including Faust Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and the Santa's Sleigh Ride, which is made with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey whiskey, fresh orange juice and mulled wine.

Check your location for specific hours and menu details.

Golden Corral

The all-you-can-eat buffet and grill will have a full Thanksgiving spread including turkey, trimmings and pie. Plus, the meal is also available for to-go orders, so you can still enjoy Thanksgiving at home.

Marie Callender's

Whether you need a delicious fresh pie or want a complete Thanksgiving feast, Marie Callender's in Nevada or California has pre-order and pickup options with mains, sides, and dessert.

Metro Diner

The restaurant chain boasts "a full feast for stress-free holiday hosting" for a heat-and-serve at home or dine in option on Thanksgiving.

Customers can choose between turkey or ham plus traditional holiday sides that serve one, four or eight. There are additional holiday specials like a Stuffing Waffle with Turkey, a Sausage & Gravy Chicken Tenders Waffle, or a traditional holiday dinner.

Visit the Metro Diner website to place a pre-order before Nov. 21 for Thanksgiving Day pickup, or check out other specials to enjoy at the restaurant.

Red Lobster

A plate of lobster and shrimp with cheddar bay stuffing. Red Lobster

The seafood restaurant chain beloved for its Cheddar Bay Biscuits boasts new lobster and shrimp dishes, holiday sides and seasonal cocktails for an easy, less-traditional take on Thanksgiving.

For a limited time, the restaurant is serving up a new Lobster & Cheddar Bay Stuffed Shrimp, made with a roasted Maine lobster tail paired with shrimp topped with a savory brioche, cheddar bay, bacon, and mushroom stuffing, and choice of two sides.

Red Lobster restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day for dine-in and takeaway.

Ruth's Chris

"Gather around our table for a three-course Thanksgiving Feast with all of the trimmings and none of the work," the steakhouse states on its holiday menu website.

The menu starts with a choice of Caesar salad, steakhouse salad or lobster bisque, followed by the main event of sliced oven roasted turkey with sausage and herb stuffing, homemade turkey gravy, cranberry relish and an additional side of garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, creamed spinach or green beans with roasted garlic. For dessert, the restaurant is offering pumpkin cheesecake with vanilla ice cream.

The menu is $44 for adults and $17 for children.

STK Steakhouse

The steakhouse restaurant will offer its Signature Turkey with all the trimmings, which is available for dine-in, takeout and catering.

The roasted free range turkey dinner for dine-in, which costs $64 for adults and $29 for kids, includes cornbread and sage stuffing, shallot and thyme confit thighs, sautéed green beans with crispy shallots, maple baked sweet potato, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes with parmesan crust, classic gravy and cranberry orange chutney.

Check out even more take out options and reservations online. The Thanksgiving menu is available from Nov. 23-26.