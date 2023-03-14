Curb some cost-of-living increases without giving up nutrients and flavor with this delicious recipe.
Carleigh Bodrug, cookbook author and founder of PlantYou, uses her culinary expertise to craft nutritious, plant-based and low-waste dishes. She shared a vibrant pasta with "Good Morning America" from her latest viral series on social media.
"With grocery prices simply bonkers right now, I thought it could be helpful to do a series featuring main meals for under $2.50 per serving," Bodrug said, adding that she's based in Canada, so some groceries might have varied prices. "This Super Green Pasta fits the bill, with my receipt coming in at $9.40 (not counting spices)."
Super Green Pasta
Ingredients
Whole wheat spaghetti
3 garlic cloves
4 cups curly kale, de-stemmed
150g frozen spinach, thawed slightly, or 4 cups fresh
4 tbsp nutritional yeast
2 tsp salt
1/4 cup sunflower seeds, soaked overnight or boiled for 10 minutes
1 lemon, juiced
1 cup pasta water
Directions
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, and add the kale, spinach and garlic. Allow to blanch until bright green, approximately 4 minutes.
Using a slotted spoon or a colander, transfer the greens and garlic to a blender cup. Add the spaghetti to the remaining pot of boiling water, and cook according to package directions, reserving 1 1/2 cups of pasta water.
Add the remaining ingredients including the salt, lemon juice, sunflower seeds, nutritional yeast and reserved pasta water to the blender. Combine until a smooth sauce is formed.
Pour the sauce into a pan with the cooked pasta and more pasta water as needed to thin. Coat the spaghetti and serve, with more crushed sunflower seeds, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper as desired.