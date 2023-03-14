Curb some cost-of-living increases without giving up nutrients and flavor with this delicious recipe.

Carleigh Bodrug, cookbook author and founder of PlantYou, uses her culinary expertise to craft nutritious, plant-based and low-waste dishes. She shared a vibrant pasta with "Good Morning America" from her latest viral series on social media.

"With grocery prices simply bonkers right now, I thought it could be helpful to do a series featuring main meals for under $2.50 per serving," Bodrug said, adding that she's based in Canada, so some groceries might have varied prices. "This Super Green Pasta fits the bill, with my receipt coming in at $9.40 (not counting spices)."

Super Green Pasta

Ingredients

Whole wheat spaghetti

3 garlic cloves

4 cups curly kale, de-stemmed

150g frozen spinach, thawed slightly, or 4 cups fresh

4 tbsp nutritional yeast

2 tsp salt

1/4 cup sunflower seeds, soaked overnight or boiled for 10 minutes

1 lemon, juiced

1 cup pasta water

