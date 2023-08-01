Taco Bell has taken a page from traditional Mexican cuisine for its latest menu innovation, a riff on birria tacos.
Birrierias are particularly popular in Jalisco, Mexico, where restaurants and street food carts cook up large batches of braised meat with chiles, spices and broth, creating a decadent consommé and luxurious tender protein that, when stuffed inside a corn tortilla and finished in a frying pan, leaves you with a delicious textural birria dish.
The California-based fast food giant is now bringing a taste of birria to American consumers with a new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco.
- 1
- 2
- 3
The soon-to-launch menu item is made with "slow-braised shredded beef" -- a new protein offering for Taco Bell -- "with a three-cheese blend melted on the inside and grilled on the outside of a white corn shell, plus two savory dipping sauces -- nacho cheese sauce and red sauce."
After what it called "an incredibly successful test in 2022," Taco Bell announced that fans can get a taste of the new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco on Aug. 3, for just $3.49 a la carte. The new item will be available nationwide at participating locations for a limited time.
"By combining slow-braised shredded beef with the two dipping sauces, our fans can enjoy a new range of flavors they may have never had from Taco Bell before," Liz Matthews, global chief food innovation officer at Taco Bell, said in a statement.
Matthews said the Mexican-inspired dish "represents an evolution of what fans typically expect from Taco Bell."