A new viral summer dessert is taking the place of past seasonal sweets as food creators everywhere try an easy, at-home hack to make shaved ice using their favorite frozen fruit and a grater.
Like all popular trending food hacks and recipes on social media, this idea from "First Generation" cookbook author and creator Frankie Gaw is getting mass attention for its ease and customizability.
The gist is simple: Freeze your favorite fruit -- people have done this with peaches, oranges, strawberries and watermelon -- grab a microplane zester, or other fine grater, and shave the frozen fruit directly into a bowl. The "shaved ice," as most are calling it, then gets an array of accompanying textures and flavors from toppings like sweetened condensed milk, whipped cream, toasted nuts, honey and more.
The flavor and topping combinations are endless, but here a few popular takes on the trend below to try at home this summer.
Frozen Strawberry Shaved Ice Hack
"All you need is frozen strawberries and a grater," Gaw wrote alongside this video, which has amassed over 685,000 likes on Instagram. "I topped mine with condensed milk, crushed peanuts, and black sesame."
Grated Frozen Orange Shaved Ice with Pistachio
After his strawberry version went viral, Gaw attempted the dessert a second time using frozen oranges to create a nostalgic summer ice cream flavor -- orange creamsicle.
"I’m trying not to be the shaved ice guy but this was too good not to share," he wrote on Instagram. "Make this orange creamsicle dream for this hot, hot summer."
Grated Frozen Peach Shaved Ice
Carolina Gelen racked up 161,000 likes on Instagram for her peaches and cream version of Gaw's dessert idea, below.
It's the dessert she said she "can't stop making" because "it’s so tasty, so refreshing, perfect for a hot summer day."
To the tart and sweet frozen shaved peaches, Gelen adds rich brown sugar and tops the bowl with fresh whipped cream. Watch how she makes the full recipe below.
Ingredients
1 to 2 peaches
1/2 cup whipped cream
Maple syrup or brown sugar syrup
Brown sugar
Pistachios
Directions
Wash and freeze the whole peaches in the freezer overnight.
To serve, add a dollop of sweetened whipped cream to the serving bowl, grate the frozen peach using a microplane or fine-zested, and drizzle with maple syrup or brown sugar syrup, pistachios and more brown sugar on top.
Easy Frozen Watermelon Shaved Ice with Lime, Honey and Basil
Alexa Santos hailed this as her "absolute favorite" hack that she's ever tried from food social media.
"Forever indebted to you @littlefatboyfrankie for the frozen fruit shaved ice inspo," she wrote on Instagram, crediting Gaw's creation. "This frozen watermelon version was so beyond wonderful, I can't even articulate it ... just try it plz."
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients
1/4 large watermelon, cut into batons
Juice of 1 lime
2 teaspoons spicy honey
Flaky salt
Fresh basil leaves, for garnish
Directions
Using a microplane, carefully shave the frozen watermelon into small bowls. Use a paper towel in between the fruit and your fingers to keep them from getting too cold!
Top the shaved fruit with lime juice, spicy honey, and a sprinkle of flakey salt. Garnish with a sprig of fresh basil. Enjoy immediately!
Frozen Pineapple Shaved Ice
Chef, recipe developer and food stylist Jackie Bakula shared her riff on the trend using frozen pineapple.
Ingredients
1/2 frozen pineapple, grated into a bowl
1 teaspoon sweetened condensed milk
1/2 lime zested
Directions
Freeze 1/2 of a pineapple.
Grate the pineapple into a bowl.
Drizzle with sweetened condensed milk.
Sprinkle with lime zest.
Serve and enjoy!