The gist is simple: Freeze your favorite fruit -- people have done this with peaches, oranges, strawberries and watermelon -- grab a microplane zester, or other fine grater, and shave the frozen fruit directly into a bowl. The "shaved ice," as most are calling it, then gets an array of accompanying textures and flavors from toppings like sweetened condensed milk, whipped cream, toasted nuts, honey and more.