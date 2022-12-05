Popular food personality and cookbook author MacKenzie Smith, creator of Grilled Cheese Social, recently shared a hearty winter brunch dish with "Good Morning America."

Smith told "GMA" that the layered baked egg casserole is "the perfect easy, cheesy, savory dish" for the holidays.

The simple ingredients, which she said are amplified in flavor with the addition of good organic spices, create a "super flavorful and absolutely delicious" bite.

"And best of all, not only is this super versatile using pretty much any winter vegetable, but it's also a great make-ahead recipe, too," she added.

Check out the full recipe below.

Collard Greens, Bacon and White Cheddar Strata

MacKenzie Smith, Grilled Cheese Social A white cheddar, bacon and collard green strata.

Ingredients

1/2 pound bacon, diced

1 large sweet onion, thinly sliced

2 cups collard greens, roughly chopped

3 tablespoons salted butter

1 teaspoon Watkins Organic Garlic Powder

1 teaspoon Watkins Organic Onion Powder

1/2 teaspoon Watkins Organic Ground Black Pepper

1/2 teaspoon Watkins Organic Ground Mustard

1 small loaf sourdough, torn into small bits

2 cups white cheddar, divided

2 cups milk

8 eggs

1 teaspoon Watkins Fine Himalayan Pink Salt

Directions

Cook bacon over medium heat in a heavy bottomed braiser until crispy. Remove the bacon, leaving the grease.

Add the onion to the bacon grease and a pinch of salt. Cook down 3-5 minutes until soft and slightly caramelized. Add in the collard greens, butter and the garlic powder, onion powder, pepper and ground mustard and another hefty pinch of salt. Cook down for 5 to 10 minutes or until wilted and tender.

Add torn bread bits and toss together in the braiser, allowing the bread to toast slightly.

Meanwhile, add the milk, eggs and salt to a large bowl and whisk until combined.

Slowly pour it into the kale mixture and add in 1 1/2 cups of cheddar. Toss until combined.

Let sit while the oven preheats to 375 F.

Before it goes in the oven, sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar and then bake for 40 to 50 minutes, or until the eggs are cooked through.