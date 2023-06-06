Yes, the Richard North Patterson has returned with his new novel after almost 10 years. Formerly a trial lawyer and author of 22 other novels, he has been busy writing about politics for many esteemed outlets for years. His background led him to a story of racism, love and family set in rural Georgia in 2022. Malcolm Hill, an 18-year-old Black man, is charged with capital murder of a white sheriff at a traffic light. While the story touches on macro themes, it delves deep into the relationship between a father and a son. Enter a local congressman, who convicted the same cop for the shooting of an unnamed Black man years before, and Allie, the one that got away. The trial becomes nationally televised as the nation becomes invested in the outcome. A riveting read from the master of dramatic fiction.