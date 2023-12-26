A Pennsylvania animal shelter is celebrating after all their dogs were adopted in time for Christmas.

The Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, located in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, recently shared in a Facebook post that this is the first time in nearly five decades that they've had all empty kennels ahead of the holiday.

The staff at Adams County SPCA in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania celebrated after all their dogs were adopted out ahead of Christmas this year. Adams County SPCA

"Today is a great day for the Adams County SPCA! Two weeks ago our kennels were almost filled, now we don't have any dogs in the building at all (we have 1 cat that came in as a stray a little bit ago)!!" the animal shelter wrote in a Dec. 22 post. "Our community stepped up once again! This is the first time in 47 YEARS that the Adams County SPCA is empty let alone at Christmas time, it is a true miracle!"

The Adams County SPCA told "Good Morning America" they typically have 25 dog kennels and space for 50 cats in their facility. They also said they are grateful for the support of their local community and plan on taking on more animals from other Pennsylvania shelters this week now that they have vacant spots available.

"To say that we are beyond excited is an understatement!" the nonprofit organization continued in their post. "The staff and volunteers have worked VERY hard to take care of the animals in our care and to make sure they got adopted to the right home!"

"We will be pulling animals from other shelters in PA next week in hopes of relieving some of their stress. Right now, we are going to enjoy this accomplishment!" they added.

In 2023, the Adams County SPCA said they've adopted out 598 animals and reunited 125 stray animals with their owners.