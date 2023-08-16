Eight months ago, Melanie Gilzene of Louisville, Kentucky, had to say goodbye to her dog Macho.
But the 50-year-old teacher has since welcomed a new furry friend into her home, a development Gilzene describes as a serendipitous turn of events.
"I lost my dog in January and I was just starting to think about getting another dog when he magically appeared online. And so I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, I want this dog,'" Gilzene told "Good Morning America."
Gilzene had noticed Magic, a German shepherd mix, on the Kentucky Humane Society's website and Facebook page and was quickly drawn to the young pup.
"I do know that Louisville Metro Animal Services was called. You know, there was a dog in the street that had been shot in the head," Gilzene explained of what she learned about Magic's past.
After Louisville Metro Animal Services took in Magic, a Kentucky Humane Society staffer fostered him until Gilzene reached out to the nonprofit to inquire about their foster-to-adopt program.
"I always have a heart for animals and this one particularly, he just deserves a great life and I know that I can give him that so I rushed to call them quickly to get this foster thing going," she said.
The Kentucky Humane Society said they were honored to welcome Magic and help support him in his journey to a new and loving home.
"Right when Magic came to our doors at the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS), he openly trusted us to be a part of his journey. The entire Louisville community and KHS staff rallied behind him to help him recover medically and emotionally. It's an honor that we get the chance to save lives of animals like Magic. We can learn so much from animals as they are so resilient, forgiving and loving," Kentucky Humane Society President and CEO Alisa Gray said in a statement.
Gilzene officially adopted 1-year-old Magic on Aug. 10 after fostering the blonde-brown and black canine for three weeks.
"Pretty much after the first day, we knew we were gonna keep Magic," the mom of two said. "He's just a sweetheart. He's so loving and he's full of energy."
Gilzene said Magic has "fit right into" her home and despite his past trauma, he has had a smooth recovery and hasn't shown any lingering effects.
"He's had no problems and he has adjusted 100%," Gilzene said. "I think he is like, meant to be my dog. So I feel really, really happy about it."
Today, Gilzene said Magic seems to have boundless energy and loves to play with his beloved ball.
"He's actually helped me be more active because sometimes I would be like, 'I don't feel like doing this today.' But he just keeps me motivated. He always wants to play and he needs exercise so that is motivating me to do the same," Gilzene said.
The teacher said she hopes Magic's story will inspire others to think about helping animals in need in their local communities.
"There's so many dogs or cats, any type of animal that you prefer to have, that just need a good loving home. If you're willing and able to have an animal in your home, they will bless you twofold. They're just wonderful companions," Gilzene said, adding that people can also consider donating much-needed items or making financial contributions to animal rescues and shelters too.