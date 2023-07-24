With millions around the U.S. under heat alerts, it's no wonder cooling hacks have racked up over 53 million views on TikTok.
Here are some of the viral ways to stay cool as the hot summer days stretch on, all GMA tested and approved.
1. Shaved frozen fruit
Shaved frozen fruit has turned into all the rage as people give it a try with any type of fruit. All you need is the frozen fruit of your choice and a grater to turn it into shaved ice.
@blairhorton VIRAL PINEAPPLE SHAVED ICE is definitely worth the try! @littlefatboyfrankie made strawberry shaved ice a viral sensation and I had to try it with pineapple. Because I love pineapple, but also because I was nervous about micro planing a smaller fruit 😝😝 As a texture girlie I can tell you that this 1000% hits the spot! Plus it’s truly the easiest thing to make! @littlefatboyfrankie topped his with condensed milk, so I tried it with condensed coconut milk, but it honestly didn’t need it all. Let me know if you try this and what you think! #viraldessert #viralrecipe #viralrecipes #shavedice ♬ original sound - Blair Horton
2. Use ice for a cooler AC boost.
When the weather outside is too hot, it's best to close the windows of your home and draw the shades or curtains.
But when you need more of a cooler boost, you can try placing a bowl or bucket of ice in front of a fan before turning it on. As the ice melts and evaporates, the fan will help circulate cooler air.
3. Freeze your bed sheets.
To really cool down, some say putting your bed sheets and pillowcases in the freezer for 15 minutes before bed will help cool your body temperature down.
Other viral cooling hacks
Additional TikTok cooling hacks include running your wrists under cold water, using a cooling blanket at night and draping a wet sheet over an open window at night to keep cool, the perfect hack for when a breeze passes by.