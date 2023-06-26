Things are heating up, so feel the fireworks and soak up the power of the full supermoon moon this July.
Take advantage of the upcoming Buck Moon with these tips from celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who spoke to "Good Morning America" about the best ways to manifest confidence this month.
But first, let's break down the meaning of the Buck Moon.
When is the Buck Moon in 2023?
The Buck Moon will arrive Monday, July 3, 2023, at 7:39 a.m. ET. The moon will appear full for the next few nights, according to NASA.
This is also a supermoon, according to the Old Farmers' Almanac, and will appear bigger than other full moons this year.
Why is it called the Buck Moon?
According to The Old Farmers' Almanac, which first began publishing names for full moons in the 1930s, the full moon in July was dubbed the Buck Moon by northeastern Native American tribes because the antlers of male deer, known as bucks, are in "full-growth mode at this time." Each year, a buck sheds its antlers to regrow larger and more impressive sets as they get older.
The full moon in July is known by several other names related to the time of year, including Berry Moon, Salmon Moon and Thunder Moon.
What zodiac sign is the Buck Moon in July?
The zodiac sign for each full moon is determined by where the moon is positioned in the night sky relative to the different astrological signs. Each year the moon will shift, resulting in different characteristics surrounding the moon each year, according to Thomas.
The Buck Moon this year falls in the sky as a full moon in Capricorn, a grounded zodiac sign that brings the whirlwind of summer back down to earth. As a sign, Capricorn rules hardwork, direct communication, loyalty and honesty.
Your instincts are strong during this lunar cycle and you may feel the urge to build on a legacy or take charge in your domestic life, according to Thomas.
Rituals and manifestations to try during the Buck Moon
From Chinese traditions to the Hebrew calendar, many ancient cultures celebrate celestial cycles and often honor the power of the full moon.
Due to this energy, many astrologers believe that a full moon is a great time to capture its power and use it toward manifesting your dreams.
Thomas said that since this year's Buck Moon is in Capricorn -- an earth sign with a focus on professional success, career matters, public recognition and legacy -- you may want to try reconnecting with the Earth through herbs, crystals or spending time in nature.
Potential intentions, mantras or journal prompts to include:
- My ambitions are within reach.
- I build the long-term legacy that I desire.
- The world sees me as a success.
- Success, victory, and power are mine. I am success to attract success.
Horoscope for the Buck Moon
Check your birthday below!
Aries (March 21 to April 19)
Reach for the stars, Aries. This month's moon sets you up for a major professional breakthrough, said Thomas. Use the energy to stand in your power and make a mark.
Taurus (April 20 to May 20)
Open your mind to new horizons, Taurus. The Buck Moon is pushing you to leave your comfort zone behind and embark on travel, a new business endeavor or seek adventure, said Thomas.
Gemini (May 21 to June 20)
Dear Gemini, the theme for this month is partnership. This full moon will help you reexamine a significant partnership and open up the floor to much-needed discussion, according to Thomas.
Cancer (June 21 to July 22)
Time to figure out what you truly want, Cancer. This moon is encouraging you to assess your relationships and partnerships. Look for someone who will be there for you in the long run, said Thomas.
Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22)
Take a deep breath and dive in, Leo. The Buck Moon will make you extremely busy this month. Putting the finishing touches on a major project can feel rewarding, but take time to consider what truly makes you happy, said Thomas.
Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)
Prepare to see your love life bloom, Virgo. During this full moon, you will feel pleasure, passion and romance, said Thomas. Pay attention to who you meet during this time.
Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)
A renovation could be coming to your home life, Libra. Decisions during this time may influence a move or a redesign, said Thomas. Take care of your family, chosen or otherwise -- they are who matter.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)
Dear Scorpio, prepare for a brilliant expansion. As the full moon arrives, there could be a focus on writing, speaking or communications-related projects, said Thomas. Read the fine print.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)
Money matters are this month's theme for you, Sag. Financial shifts, budgeting or unexpected expenses may pop up during this time, said Thomas. Look for new career opportunities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)
This is the most important full moon for you, Capricorn. Thomas said to expect a culmination of a dearly held personal goal, new aspirations and renewed hope. There's a spotlight on your power.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)
It's time to lie down and daydream, Aquarius. This month's moon might make you feel a bit strung out, said Thomas. Listen to your inner voice when it tells you that you need to rest and recharge.
Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20)
Time to celebrate, Pisces! The Buck Moon brings a social boost to your inner circle and may push you to enjoy life, said Thomas. Get ready to reconnect with old friends and meet new ones.