What does the moon have to do with your love life? Well, some on TikTok think a lot.

A new trend has swept across TikTok that has users comparing how well the moon phase that they were born under "fits" with their partner or crush to determine if they are soulmates.

The monthly lunar cycle follows the moon's transitions into different phases according to its visibility from Earth, which is dependent on how the sun is reflecting on its surface.

ABC News Photo Illustration The eight phases of the monthly lunar cycle

The eight phases of the moon, according to NASA, follow in this order each month: new moon, waxing crescent, first quarter, waxing gibbous, full moon, waning gibbous, third quarter and waning crescent.

How to calculate your moon phase compatibility

TikTok's moon phase compatibility test claims that someone's soulmate can be determined by seeing how well their two moon phases fit. The better the phases fit together, the more compatible the two people are.

If both phases fit nicely together, creating a full moon, then the people are meant to be together, according to the TikTok trend.

To determine your moon phase, calculate what phase the moon was in when you were born and screenshot the picture. Do the same with your intended partner, crush, or platonic love. Then, compare the two images.

So, have you found the one?

What an astrologer has to say

Although the trend is fun, some astrologers are not buying it.

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who is known for his cosmic guidance among celebrities, businesses and online influencers, spoke to "Good Morning America" about the recent skyrocketing trend.

He said, unfortunately, astrological compatibility is much more complicated.

"Relationships and compatibility are multi-layered and very complex. From an astrological point of view… love, intimacy, connection, and partnership cannot be broken down to a simple TikTok trend regarding moon phases," said Thomas.

According to Thomas, moon phases "do affect our lives at all times," but it is not indicative of complete compatibility. That's left to the stars.