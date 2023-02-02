Cozy up and celebrate the Snow Moon, the first full moon of the year, with these tips from celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who is known for his cosmic guidance among celebrities, businesses and online influencers, spoke to "Good Morning America" about the best ways to take advantage of this lunar alignment.

ABC News Photo Illustration The Snow Moon will be February 5, 2023.

But first, let's break down the meaning of the Snow Moon.

When is the Snow Moon in 2023?

The Snow Moon will arrive Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5, 2023, at 1:29 p.m. ET.

"The Moon will appear full for about 3 days around this time, from early Saturday morning through early Tuesday morning," NASA explained in a blog post on Tuesday.

If you miss this moon, have no fear. The next full moon will be the "Worm Moon" on March 7, 2023, at 7:40 a.m. ET.

Why is it called the Snow Moon?

According to The Old Farmers' Almanac, which first began publishing names for full moons in the 1930s, the full moon in February was dubbed the Snow Moon because of the heavy snow that typically falls during this season.

Native American tribes in the northwestern United States also referred to the Snow Moon as the Storm Moon, because of heavy snow storms, or Hunger Moon, due to difficulty hunting during the winter.

What zodiac sign is the Snow Moon in February?

During each lunar cycle, which is approximately 29.5 days, there is one full moon. Depending on the time of year, a full moon will fall into different zodiac signs, resulting in different characteristics, according to Thomas.

The Snow Moon this year falls in the sky as a Full Moon in Leo, a fiery zodiac sign that will bring warmth and much needed energy to the long winter days. As a sign, Leo rules creativity, expression and performers.

You may feel eager to live from the heart and pursue your passions during this moon cycle, Thomas said.

Full moon rituals and manifestations to try during the Snow Moon

From Chinese traditions to Hebrew holidays, many ancient cultures celebrate celestial cycles and often revere the power of the moon.

Due to this energy, many astrologers believe that a full moon is a great time to capture its magic and use it toward manifesting your dreams.

Thomas said that since this year's Snow Moon is in Leo, focus on creativity and passion. This can include writing a list of goals, starting a new hobby or putting plans into action. He also suggested lighting your favorite candle, journaling and setting your intentions around living vibrantly and standing in your power, like a true lion.

What the Snow Moon means for your zodiac sign

Check your birthday below:

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

The Snow Moon is set to electrify your spirit and unleash your passion. This is a good time to get out there and mingle or make special date night plans, Thomas said.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

It's time to snuggle up, Taurus. The Snow Moon is encouraging you to spruce up your living space or host a dazzling home event, according to Thomas.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Speak your truth because people are listening to what you have to say right now. Thomas said take advantage of writing, speaking, advertising or communications-related projects.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

The Snow Moon could be bringing an opportunity to boost your finances. Thomas said he encourages manifesting new opportunities, raises at work or starting a side hustle.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22)

Do what you do best and step into the spotlight this week, Leo. The Snow Moon gives you the courage to roar louder than ever before and reach for your dreams, said Thomas.

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Treat yourself to some self-care this week, hardworking Virgo. According to Thomas, it's time for a well-deserved spa day, a relaxing meditation and a moment to breathe.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Prepare to be surrounded by many people who love and adore you. A major social event is on your horizon and this could mean a great chance to meet someone new or spend time with old friends, Thomas said.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Cue the victory lap, Scorpio. The Snow Moon could bring a significant achievement so remember to bask in your personal glory, Thomas said.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Seek adventure this week and let your spirit sing. Thomas said that this Snow Moon can rocket you toward pursuing personal and intellectual growth, don't let this energized time go to waste.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Time to take inventory of your personal relationships. Are you getting everything you deserve? Thomas said that now's the time to examine your connections and maximize your flow.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

The Snow Moon puts a microscope to your partnerships and relationships. According to Thomas, happy unions will grow closer, but strained connections may mean it's time to move on.

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20)