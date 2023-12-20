The first full moon after the winter solstice is upon us as we close out the year.

Illuminating near the end of December, the Cold Moon will usher in a nostalgic energy just in time for the holiday season.

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who is known for his cosmic guidance among celebrities, businesses and online influencers, spoke to "Good Morning America" about the best ways to take advantage of this vibrant full moon.

But first, let's break down the meaning of the Cold Moon and what to know about it.

When is the Cold Moon in 2023?

The Cold Moon will arrive Dec. 26, 2023.

The moon will set the morning of Dec. 26 at 7:18 a.m. ET and rise that evening at around 4 p.m. ET., according to the U.S. Naval Observatory Astronomical Applications Department.

The moon will reach maximum light at 7:33 p.m. ET.

According to NASA, "The Moon will appear full for 3 days around this time, from Monday evening to Thursday morning."

Why is it called the Cold Moon?

The Cold Moon gets its name because December is the month when it really starts to get cold, according to NASA.

The Old Farmer's Almanac states that some Native Americans also named the Cold Moon the Long Night Moon.

The second name likely stems from the fact that the full moon in December occurs near the winter solstice, which has the longest night of the year, according to NASA.

"The full moon takes a high trajectory across the sky because it is opposite to the low sun, so the moon will be above the horizon longer than at other times of the year," NASA states.

What zodiac sign is the Cold Moon in December?

The zodiac sign for each full moon is determined by where the moon is positioned in the night sky relative to the different astrological signs.

​​The Cold Moon this year falls in the sky as the full moon in Cancer, a water sign that will energize our lives, according to Thomas.

Cancer is the fourth zodiac sign on the wheel and aligns with domesticity, emotional security, our ancestors and families.

The energy allows us to reflect on the past and better understand our foundations so we can build toward our greatest plans and endeavors.

"This is a time when we will feel very nostalgic and sensitive, so expect to be very in touch with your emotions," Thomas said.

Rituals and manifestations to try during the Cold Moon

From Chinese traditions to Hebrew holidays, many ancient cultures celebrate celestial cycles and often revere the power of the moon.

For example, Thomas said because Cancer is a water sign, incorporating emotions with your intentions will be especially mighty now. He also suggested doing deep inner work on your feelings, past and roots.

The sign is deeply connected to the family and tradition, so any rituals or intentions around these themes are strong. Routines that could be very powerful during this time include doing a meditative bath, collecting rainwater, or going to a lake, pond or ocean, according to Thomas.

Potential meditations, mantras or journal prompts:

I respect and honor my ancestors.

My roots and heritage build greatness within me.

I release traumas or pain from my past.

I build a new foundation for myself and my life.

My chosen family comes to me now.

Astrology horoscope for the Cold Moon for your zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to spruce up your life, Aries! "If you have the sudden urge to move or redecorate your space, you may suddenly be able to transform the sense of joy you experience in your living space," Thomas said.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A change is happening but patience is the key, Taurus. A big commitment may be presented to you around this time and you may feel a bit forced to undertake it. However, Thomas said, "If you can delay, do so, but it seems like it'll be thrust upon you, making you feel like you're walking on eggshells."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Money may be on the horizon for you, Gemini. "[While] you may now be looking at your budget and finances, and realizing you need to make some serious adjustments, this same Full Moon could also bring news of a new job, raise or lucrative client, too, so be on the hunt," said Thomas.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A defining moment has arrived, Cancer. This particular lunation could bring out some truths between you and a partner. "If you need aid at this time, think outside of the box and reach out to others who may be able to step in and provide what you need," Thomas said.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Sit back and recharge, Leo. This full moon will make you feel quite anxious, urging you to make some decisions for your own happiness. However, Thomas said, "The best way to handle this energy is to chill out, clear your plans and focus on a mini staycation."

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You could be fully booked on your calendar near this time, Virgo. However, there could be some tension building up between you, a friend and someone you're dating. "The best thing to do is to avert the dramatic vibes, breathe through it and remind everyone that it's better to bring love into the world and not hate," said Thomas.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Time for you to level up, professionally, Libra. Thomas said to be prepared for some strain at home as you reach for new professional heights. "Luckily, a promotion, new job or recognition could pop up now depending on how hard you've been working in recent months," he added.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Propelling into new directions will be on the top of your priority list, Scorpio. However, Thomas said, "You could be feeling tension crop up that is limiting the plans for success or travel that you'd previously hoped for."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Intimacy and sexual energy will be in your dictionary near this full moon, Sagittarius, especially with your partner. However, Thomas said that "if there's distance or a disconnect, you could rehash the details or even decide it's time to file for divorce and pursue a settlement."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It's time to re-evaluate where you stand in your partnerships, Capricorn. "You could feel especially intense near this time, as it could be a make-or-break time for your relationships," said Thomas.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

The full moon is boosting your productivity, Aquarius. "If looking for a new job or to take on more responsibility, you may now," Thomas said. "Some Aquarians may decide to adopt near this time, too."

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Love and passion may be in the air this time, Pisces. "If you open your heart, you could push past the drama and focus more on your true desires," Thomas said. You could find someone new through your network near this time too.