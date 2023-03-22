Welcome in warmer weather and count your lucky stars during the Pink Moon, the full moon set to arrive in April, which will usher in renewed energy this spring.

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who is known for his cosmic guidance among celebrities, businesses and online influencers, spoke to "Good Morning America" about the best ways to take advantage of this vibrant full moon.

But first, let's break down the meaning of the Pink Moon.

When is the Pink Moon in 2023?

The Pink Moon, the first full moon of the spring season, will reach peak illumination on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 12:34 a.m. ET.

Why is it called the Pink Moon?

The Old Farmer's Almanac first began publishing the names for the full moons in the 1930s. It recorded that some eastern Native American tribes referred to the full Moon in April as the "Pink Moon." Sadly, the name does not correspond to the color of the moon, but originates from the moon's correspondence with early springtime wildflowers, like the native Phlox flower, which is also known as "moss pink" for its pink colors, according to NASA.

For similar reasons, other tribes reportedly named the moon based on signs of spring. For example, some Native American tribes referred to the April full moon as the "Breaking Ice Moon" and "Moon When the Ducks Come Back," according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

What zodiac sign is the Pink Moon in April?

The zodiac sign for each full moon is determined by where the moon is positioned in the night sky relative to the different astrological signs. Each year, the moon will shift, resulting in different characteristics surrounding the moon, according to Thomas.

This year, the Pink Moon is positioned as a full moon in Libra, an air sign ruled by partnerships, commitments and fairness. As a zodiac sign, Libra is known for being charming, beautiful and balanced.

This harmonious zodiac sign may help you appreciate the beauty in life and strike the perfect balance between relaxing and living in the moment, Thomas said.

Rituals and manifestations to try during the Pink Moon

Many ancient cultures and religions celebrate celestial cycles, including finding ways to honor and harness the power of the full moon.

For example, the date of Easter is determined by the timing of the first full moon after the spring equinox: This year, the Pink Moon, also known as the Paschal Full Moon according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, is the first full moon of spring and marks Pesach, or the Jewish holiday of Passover, and Easter is always the following Sunday.

To make the best use of this intense energy, many astrologers believe that a full moon is a great time to manifest your dreams.

Thomas said that because Libra is all about partnership and unions, rituals focused on advancing a purpose greater than yourself, or any relationships, would be especially strong. Communication, mantras or journaling can be excellent tools for manifestation -- and stick to the color pink, like rose quartz, incense or flowers.

Potential intentions, mantras or journal prompts to include:



I am ready to build my relationships.

My heart and mind are open to others.

I manifest healthy partnerships and connections at all times.

I have healthy boundaries in my relationships.





Horoscope for the Pink Moon

Check your birthday below!

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Aries, you've reached a pivotal moment in your relationships. The Pink Moon will bring you the opportunity to grow closer or shatter apart. Expect exciting declarations of love or be ready to assess where you stand in your partnerships, Thomas said.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Be ready for a big shift around your work, Taurus. Plan to be busier than ever while juggling many different responsibilities. If you leave a position, know that it's been a long time coming and you're destined for something better, said Thomas.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Time to spice up your life, Gemini. The Pink Moon will leave you feeling supercharged and ready to have some fun, so focus on hobbies and be in the mood for love. Put yourself out there and enjoy your sparkle, Thomas said.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Oh Cancer, get ready to feel all of the feels. This full moon is going to bring nostalgia, including memories around family, heritage and upbringing. Pay attention to a significant family or parenting situation or switching up a living situation, Thomas said.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22)

Say what you mean, and mean what you say, Leo. The Pink Moon is going to bring you exciting ideas that will inspire you to speak up and share your vision with the world. Work on writing, speaking, social media or branding initiatives, said Thomas.

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Look out for a change around your income, Virgo. The full moon gives you the chance to monetize and assess your budget. Thomas said that a raise, new job offer or side hustle could present itself -- or, use the moon to find something that meets your worth.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Libra, you've got the power -- and the spotlight -- this full moon. A culmination of a significant personal project is near, so be sure to stand in your glory. Thomas said that this full moon will empower you to call the shots. Take control.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

Slow down, dear Scorpio. The Pink Moon will urge you to take a break and recharge the good vibes. If you're feeling burnt out, take time to reflect on where you are and where you want to go. Your intuition is strong during this time. You know what you need, said Thomas.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Cue the fireworks, Sag! The Pink Moon will boost your social life and bring excitement to your calendar. Catch up with friends, meet new people and enjoy yourself, said Thomas. You might meet someone who feels important. Pay attention to them, if so.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Career advancement and promotions may be top of mind, Capricorn (and for you, when is it not). This full moon is illuminating your professional persona and your legacy. Thomas said it's important to reflect on what you've built, in order to scale toward what is next.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

Time to explore the unknown and push boundaries, Aquarius. The Pink Moon will encourage you to feel curious and may urge you to learn something new, head back to school or polish off a scholarly project. If you're eager to travel, do so now, said Thomas.

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20)