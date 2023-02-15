After a long, dark winter, it's time to wake up and get to work ahead of the Spring Equinox on March 20.

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who is known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, businesses and online influencers, spoke to "Good Morning America" about the best ways to take advantage of the upcoming Worm Moon.

ABC News Photo Illustration The Worm Moon will be March 7, 2023

But first, let's break down its meaning.

When is the Worm Moon in 2023?

The Worm Moon, the final full moon of the winter season, will appear on Monday, March 6 and reach its peak on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:42 a.m. ET.

Why is it called the Worm Moon?

The Old Farmers' Almanac, which first began publishing the names for the full moons in the 1930s, states that some southern Native American tribes referred to the full Moon in March as the "Worm Moon" because earthworms were thought to appear around this time as the ground thawed from winter, according to NASA.

For similar reasons, other tribes reportedly named the moon based on signs of spring. For example, some northern Native American tribes referred to the March full moon as the "Crow Moon" because the cawing of crows signaled the end of winter.

What zodiac sign is the Worm Moon in March?

The zodiac sign for each full moon is determined by where the moon is positioned in the night sky relative to the different astrological signs. Each year the moon will shift, resulting in different characteristics surrounding the moon each year, according to Thomas.

This year, the Worm Moon is positioned as a full moon in Virgo, a fitting Earth sign to help herald in the signs of spring. Virgo is the zodiac sign of productivity, rules, employment and one's physical health.

This grounded and efficient zodiac sign may help you kickstart any spring cleaning, positive changes around your health and progress in scheduling big plans, Thomas said.

Rituals and manifestations to try during the Worm Moon

Many ancient cultures and religions celebrate celestial cycles, including finding ways to honor and harness the power of the full moon.

To make best use of this intense energy, many astrologers believe that a full moon is a great time to manifest your dreams.

Thomas said that because Virgo is a hardworking, practical, and health-focused zodiac sign, rituals focused around employment, physical health, diet and fitness would be especially strong.

Potential intentions, mantras or journal prompts:

I am filled with strength, health and vitality at all times.

I achieve a healthy work and life balance now.

I manifest healthy habits and routines.

I attract new professional opportunities now.





Horoscope for the Worm Moon

Check your birthday below:

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Wake up, Aries: More responsibilities and work-related projects are headed your way during this full moon. Look for an important turning point in regards to professional life, like finishing a big project or starting a new job, said Thomas.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Romance, passion and laughter are all in store for you this Worm Moon, Taurus, perhaps even a soulmate. Line up a few hot dates, spend time with your best friend and tell your people you love them, Thomas said.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Now is not the time to be ambitious in your professional life, Gemini. Remember to put just as much care and effort into your family and domestic life as you do your job -- someone close to you may need it, according to Thomas.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Seeds of some big ideas you planted may be beginning to sprout during this time. Don't let unexpected drama disrupt the progress you've made and use change as a chance for authentic connection, said Thomas.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22)

Woah, hit the brakes big spender. Leo, it's time to assess where your money is going and if you can afford to put it where your mouth is. At its best, however, the Worm Moon may also bring a surprise raise, new job or added side hustle, according to Thomas.

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It's time to step into your power and show the world your true self, Virgo. Speak up and use well-practiced communication during the Worm Moon to speak your truth and express your innermost desires and plans, Thomas said.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Let's be real, Libra, you need a nap. As Thomas noted, you may be burnt out from the endless personal and professional demands sucking up your energy. Take some time to step back, cool off and breathe, now is not the time to push it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It's a party and you're celebrating, dear Scorpio! Exciting events, parties and meet-ups are especially powerful during this full moon, Thomas said. Just be sure to stay away from gossip, there's no reason to be dramatic.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Victory does not have to come at the expense of others, specifically those in your domestic life, Sagittarius. When reveling in career success and new opportunities, don't forget to make sure you're truly winning in all aspects of life, not just your career, said Thomas.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

The Worm Moon brings a whole new world that feels brighter and more exciting. You're ready for a new journey, Capricorn, but be sure to double-check the details and read the fine print. You can trip and fall when you sprint ahead with your eyes closed, Thomas said.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

This full moon brings time to get things straightened out, Aquarius. It appears you and someone else are not on the same page. Move forward decisively, but remember to have compassion in your heart -- people will listen to you, according to Thomas.

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20)