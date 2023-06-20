"A lot of times, we are taught in school that you go out, you get a job, and then you work [a] traditional 9 to 5 job. And while that can work for some people, a lot of times, we feel trapped because we get into debt that society tells us is OK to finance your future. And if you remove that idea, you get back to a different belief that 'Hey, I can actually build wealth over time slowly and it doesn't have to be painful,'" Quan said. "It's really the mindset that is the start. Once you have a belief and once you have the action, you'll get the result."