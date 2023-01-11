A bus in Alaska has gone to the dogs, literally.

Mo Mountain Mutts, a dog-walking business in Skagway, Alaska, takes different groups of dogs on walks multiple times a day, and it uses a bus to transport them all.

The bus, dubbed the "puppy bus" by the business's owners, is equipped with special safety harnesses for the dogs, who each have their own assigned seat.

The dogs and their "puppy bus" have gone viral thanks to Mo Mountain Mutts' Instagram and TikTok accounts, where the business shares videos of the dogs boarding and riding in the bus.

Adding to the fun, Mo and Lee Thompson, the owners of Mo Mountain Mutts, are also often seen in the videos, using the bus's PA system to introduce the dogs as they board.

The Thompsons say each dog typically gets a "complimentary chicken liver" treat during the ride.

Take a look at more of Mo Mountain Mutts' most adorable moments.