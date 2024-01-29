"Braveheart" fans can add a piece of the film's history to their collections as Home Depot now sells a replica Stainless Steel William Wallace Medieval Sword on its website.

"Reclaim your freedom from the tyrannical English king with this authentic William Wallace sword," the item's description on Home Depot's website reads.

The item appears to have attracted intense interest, as it is currently sold out on the retailer's website. The replica is listed under the store's "wall sculptures" section.

"Braveheart" fans and sword-shoppers alike can purchase the item -- when in stock -- for about $50.

Braveheart. Paramount

The replica sword is "made of stainless steel, metal, and leather to ensure durable use," according to its description, and comes with a leather sheath to store the memorabilia in.

"This sword is a replica of the sword William Wallace wielded in the movie Braveheart," the description continues. "The blade is made of polished stainless steel and is double edged. The hilt and pommel are composed of polished metal and the handle is wrapped in leather. The sword comes complete with an authentic rough leather sheath that includes a strap to attach this 40.75 in. sword to your belt."

William Wallace is played by Mel Gibson in the 1995 historical drama. The poster for the film shows Gibson as Wallace, standing tall with sword in hand.

While the sword is out of stock online, "Good Morning America" was able to track one down for display on Monday morning.

Home Depot is inviting customers to "reclaim your freedom" with a "Braveheart" inspired stainless steel sword. ABC News

Fans of the beloved historical action film flocked to the reviews on Home Depot's website upon learning of the sword's availability, to hilarious results.

"The Stainless Steel William Wallace Sword, a resplendent facsimile, doth boast craftsmanship of high merit and design true to yore," wrote one person.

"Ordered and await the iron to smite mine enemies with great haste. Vengeance shall be the blade of Valor yet to instill fear upon the field of battle!" another wrote.

Some seemed to have other intentions for the legendary blade.

"Useful for cutting thru shrubbery in the back yard and repelling the English Army at the same time," one person commented.

"Purchased this blade to defend Minas Tirith from the Army of Mordor," another reviewer wrote, referencing "The Lord of the Rings." "When the horn of [Gondor] calls, I'll be ready."

One reviewer even referenced the popular "Legend of Zelda" video game series in describing the sword.

"Knights of Hyrule once carried this sword. These days it's the weapon of choice for seasoned adventurers thanks to its ease of use and high attack power," they wrote, echoing the description of the game's Knight's Broadsword, which players can pick up throughout the game.