The official trailer for the new Peacock series "The Continental: From the World of John Wick" is here.
It features Colin Woodell as a younger version of Winston Scott from the "John Wick" film franchise and Mel Gibson as Cormac.
The trailer, which is set in 1970s New York City, opens with a view of the iconic hotel, The Continental," and introduces us to Woodell's character, who is played elsewhere in the franchise by Ian McShane.
Gibson, as Cormac, tells Winston that the hotel "wields power beyond your imagination."
"Your brother stole somethin' from me. What he took is very important to a lot of very dangerous people. Find him, 'cause if you don't, I'll bring the entire weight of this institution down on you both," Cormac tells Winston in another clip.
He then ushers him out by asking Charon, who is played by Ayomide Adegun, to show Winston the door. The character, who becomes Winston's concierge, was played on the big screen by actor Lance Reddick, who died unexpectedly in March.
Instead of turning his brother in, Winston decides to get a team together to take on The Continental, meaning "every freak in that hotel" is going to be loaded for bear to stop them.
The three-part event, a prequel series spinoff of the "John Wick" film series, "will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe," according to a synopsis for the upcoming show.
The synopsis explains that Winston will "chart a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne."
The trailer is punctuated with all the bone-crunching action you'd expect from the "John Wick" series, with Winston giving a nod to the Baba Yaga himself, when asked what he needs: "Guns. Lots of guns," he says in a callback to the Wick movies and Keanu Reeves' Neo in "The Matrix."
"Let's take this house and all that comes with it," he says in between the action, before ending with the line made famous by McShane: "And away we go...."
"The Continental: From the World of John Wick" kicks off on Sept. 22 on Peacock.