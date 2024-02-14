"Till death do us part" falls short of accurately capturing one former California couple's love for each other.

Every Valentine's Day Diana Maver, 77, receives flowers from her husband John, who died more than six years ago in October 2017, according to ABC San Francisco station KGO.

"Through whatever magic works in his world, it's set up so that every year a bouquet of flowers shows up on her doorstep from my dad," Marilee Heard, one of the couple's three children, told KGO.

Diana Maver told KGO the couple was "married 47 years, but we actually met in high school when we were 16 years old."

Heard said the joy that John Maver is still able to bring to his wife's life is visible.

Diana Maver receives flowers from her deceased husband every Valentine's day. KGO/Maver Family

"When these flowers arrive, you should see the smile that comes on her face. It's just this incredible joy washes over her. She's just knows, she knows he's there with her," Heard said.

According to Heard, the same bouquet arrives on Maver's doorstep with the same card every year.

"He set that up so that would happen every year -- I'm assuming -- for her entire life," said Heard.

Heard said the idea of a forever love was something the couple talked about frequently.

"My dad was really good at loving my mom, and they always said we are one," she said.

Toward the end of his life, Heard said her father continued to communicate the message of togetherness to her mother.

Diana Maver receives flowers from her deceased husband every Valentine's day. KGO/Maver Family

"The experiences that we are going to live and do are going to be both of us but through you," Heard recalled her father saying.

She said she believed the act proved that love can truly be eternal.

"Love can exist through life and through death," she said.