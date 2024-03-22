Spring has finally arrived! Get ready to get out and celebrate the Worm Moon as we bid farewell to the cold and dark winter.

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who is known for his cosmic guidance among celebrities, businesses and online influencers, spoke to "Good Morning America" about the best ways to take advantage of this powerful lunar event.

First, let's break down the meaning of the Worm Moon.

When is the Worm Moon in 2024?

The Worm Moon will arrive on March 25, 2024 at 3 a.m. ET according to the Old Farmers' Almanac.

Why is it called the Worm Moon?

The Old Farmers' Almanac, which first began publishing the names for the full moons in the 1930s, states that some refer to the full Moon in March as the "Worm Moon" because earthworms are thought to appear around this time as the ground thaws from winter. According to NASA, southern Native American tribes specifically call it this due to the "earthworm casts that appear as the ground thaws."

For similar reasons, other tribes named the moon based on different signs of spring, according to NASA. For example, some northern Native American tribes referred to the March full moon as the "Crow Moon" because the cawing of crows signals the end of winter.

As the Old Farmers' Almanac states, "Many northern cultures have end-of-winter names for the March full Moon, such as the 'Snow Crust Moon' or 'Hard Crust on the Snow Moon' from the Ojibwe and Chippewa tribes near the Great Lakes. During March, deep snow thaws during warm days but refreezes during cold nights, creating a brittle crust on top of the snow."

What zodiac sign is the Worm Moon in March?

The zodiac sign for each full moon is determined by where the moon is positioned in the night sky relative to the different astrological signs. Each year the moon will shift, resulting in different characteristics surrounding the moon, according to Thomas.

This year, the Worm Moon is positioned as a full moon in Libra, an air zodiac sign that is represented by the symbolic images of the scales and balance. "This shows their innate desire for fairness, justice and logic," Thomas said, adding that Libra is a charming, social and kind zodiac.

Rituals and manifestations to try during the Worm Moon

Many ancient cultures and religions celebrate celestial cycles, including finding ways to honor and harness the power of the full moon.

To make best use of this intense energy, many astrologers believe that a full moon is a great time to manifest your dreams.

Thomas said because Libra is a zodiac sign deeply rooted in partnership and union, meditations focused around relationships personally or professionally would be quite potent.

Due to Libra being an air sign, using communication, mantras, or journaling can be excellent tools for manifestation.

"Libra is also ruled by Venus, the planet of love, so using the color pink can be helpful," Thomas added. "Using rose quartz, incense or flowers can also aid you."

Potential meditations, mantras or journal prompts:

I am ready to build my relationships.

My heart and mind are open to others.

I manifest healthy partnerships and connections at all times.

I have healthy boundaries in my relationships.

Astrology horoscope for the Worm Moon for your zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This full moon is bringing your loved ones closer, Aries. "An exciting declaration of love, decision to move in, engagement or even marriage could be in the works near this time," Thomas said. "Singles can share in this vibe, too, by looking for someone with long-term potential."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Get ready to see some progress around your work and employment, Taurus! "You'll be busier than ever as you're juggling many different responsibilities for the job," Thomas said, adding, "If you end up leaving a position near this time, know that it's been a long time coming and you're destined for a better job ahead."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to open up your heart, Gemini. "Not only will you be supercharged to step out and have some fun, focusing on hobbies, sports or entertainment, but also you'll be in the mood for love," Thomas said.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Emotions may be running high around this time, Cancer. "On one hand, you may have to pay attention to a significant family or parenting situation," Thomas said. "However, this same energy could instead spotlight a home, domestic or real estate matter, instead."

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Step up and speak up, Leo! "The full moon lunar eclipse will bring you a flurry of exciting ideas that energize you to broadcast your vision to the world," Thomas said.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Focus on building your wealth, Virgo. "The full moon lunar eclipse energizes your prosperity sector, giving you the chance to monetize and assess your budget," Thomas said.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're reaching closer to your goal, Libra. Thomas said this full moon lunar eclipse "could bring the culmination of a significant personal project or endeavor that you've been very focused upon that means the world to you."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Take a step back and recharge, Scorpio! "While you're likely to be feeling a bit burnt out, this will give you the time to reflect in solitude where you are in your life and where you'd like to go," Thomas said. "Listen to what your heart and spirit are telling you."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's time to have some fun, Sagittarius! Exciting events are coming to your calendar. "Catching up with friends and meeting new people will be excellent uses of your time, so enjoy yourself and don't work too hard," Thomas said.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're moving up, Capricorn. "With the full moon lunar eclipse spotlighting your career and legacy, you could be up for a review, promotion or new job offer," Thomas said. "This is an important time to not only reflect on what you've built in the past year, but what you'd like to scale toward next."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Spread your wings and fly high, Aquarius. "This month's full moon lunar eclipse encourages you to explore new territory and horizons. You'll feel especially curious about what else life has to offer you, so don't sit back and wait -- charge onward!" Thomas said.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Pay attention to your relationships around this time, Pisces. "On one hand, you could be growing closer than ever before or deciding it's time to go separate ways since you're not on the same page," Thomas said. "Equality and balance in your connections is important now."