Welcome summer by catching a glimpse of the first full moon of the season.
Take advantage of the upcoming Strawberry Moon with these tips from celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who spoke to "Good Morning America" about the best ways to manifest confidence this month.
But first, let's break down the meaning of the Strawberry Moon.
When is the Strawberry Moon in 2023?
The Strawberry Moon will arrive Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 11:43 p.m. ET.
Why is it called the Strawberry Moon?
According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, which first began publishing names for full moons in the 1930s, the full moon in June was dubbed the Strawberry Moon by several Native American tribes to match the short harvest season for strawberries.
An old European name for the moon in June is the "Honey Moon," because honey was also often harvested around the end of June, according to NASA. For this reason, "honeymoon," the word that is traditionally used to refer to the first month of marriage, may be related to this full moon because of the popularity of June weddings. (Other theories suggest that the word "honeymoon" came from the custom of gifting newlyweds mead, a drink made with fermented honey, to enjoy during their first month of marriage, according to NASA.)
What zodiac sign is the Strawberry Moon in June?
The zodiac sign for each full moon is determined by where the moon is positioned in the night sky relative to the different astrological signs. Each year the moon will shift, resulting in different characteristics surrounding the moon each year, according to Thomas.
The Strawberry Moon this year falls in the sky as a full moon in Sagittarius, a fiery zodiac sign that will match summer's heat, high energy and adventure. As a sign, Sagittarius rules communication, curiosity and exploration.
Your instincts are strong during this lunar cycle and you may feel the urge to be direct and take the lead, Thomas said.
Rituals and manifestations to try during the Strawberry Moon
From Chinese traditions to the Hebrew calendar, many ancient cultures celebrate celestial cycles and often honor the power of the full moon.
Due to this energy, many astrologers believe that a full moon is a great time to capture its power and use it to manifest your dreams.
Thomas said that since this year's Strawberry Moon is in Sagittarius, a fire sign with a focus on drive and passion, effective rituals can include anything with fire, like lighting a candle or incense. He suggested writing down the things that need to be let go and then burning them in a cathartic (and safe) way.
Potential intentions, mantras or journal prompts to include:
- I expand my horizons and pursue new adventures.
- My mind, spirit and life are limitless.
- I choose to wander to find my best self.
- I am curious about new ideas and lifestyles.
Horoscope for the Strawberry Moon
Check your birthday below!
Aries (March 21 to April 19)
The dance floor is yours, Aries. According to Thomas, this Strawberry Moon will invigorate you to live boldly and take a new direction. Plan a long-distance trip.
Taurus (April 20 to May 20)
Things are heating up for you, Taurus, and it's not just the weather. Expect a spark in your dating life or the urge to align your relationships, said Thomas. Focus on hashing out the details.
Gemini (May 21 to June 20)
The full moon will bring about a much-needed change in your partnerships, whether you like it or not. This could mean taking the next steps or saying hard goodbyes, said Thomas.
Cancer (June 21 to July 22)
You are in go-go-go mode, Cancer. This will bring a surge of intensity to your routines, including your work-life balance, according to Thomas. Make sure you remember to speak your truth.
Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22)
Oh là là, dear Leo. This lunation highlights passion, romance and creativity, said Thomas. Fall in love, reignite a spark or let go of what no longer serves you.
Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)
Expect the photo albums to come out, Virgo. This full moon will put you in your feels and make you quite nostalgic, said Thomas. Take time to reflect on everything that has brought you to where you are.
Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)
Things will be spicy but in a good way. According to Thomas, this lunar cycle will bring new ideas, visions and plans. Debut something exhilarating and rise to meet the challenge.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)
Money is on your mind, Scorpio. The Strawberry Moon may encourage you to balance your resources and contemplate new ventures, said Thomas. Don't be afraid to fail.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)
This moon is for you, Sag! It's time to step into the spotlight and revel in personal achievement, said Thomas. You've been working hard, so take the time to be proud of all you've done.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)
Your challenge this month: Relax, Capricorn! This full moon energy will be telling you to recharge and reset, Thomas said. Let yourself release baggage and come clean.
Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)
Aquarius, it's party time! Thomas said the full moon will fire up your social life and endless fun times. Be sure to take advantage of this energy boost, you may meet someone important.
Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20)
Time to reap the benefits of your effort, Pisces. This full moon may urge you to take the next step in your career, said Thomas. Awards, achievements and success are manifesting for you.