An old European name for the moon in June is the "Honey Moon," because honey was also often harvested around the end of June, according to NASA. For this reason, "honeymoon," the word that is traditionally used to refer to the first month of marriage, may be related to this full moon because of the popularity of June weddings. (Other theories suggest that the word "honeymoon" came from the custom of gifting newlyweds mead, a drink made with fermented honey, to enjoy during their first month of marriage, according to NASA.)