These two dogs -- Willie and Carson -- have the purest bond.

Willie is a 2-year-old lab, adopted by Savannah Stuart in 2021.

He was born with a rare condition that resulted in both of his eyes being removed, Stuart told "Good Morning America."

Prior to rescuing Willie, Stuart also raised Carson, a 7-year-old Australian shepherd who welcomed Willie into his family with open paws.

The two dogs bonded instantly and become best friends, according to Stuart.

Stuart said her two canines love to play together and go on adventures.

Despite being blind, Stuart shared that Willie does everything other dogs do, including fetch, play, and go on walks.

Sometimes, though, according to Stuart, Carson also helps keep Willie out of trouble.