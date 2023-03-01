Two co-workers in Kentucky are tens of thousands of dollars richer -- but not due to a raise, bonus or promotion.

Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell, co-workers at a ValuMarket store in Louisville, Kentucky, both decided to play scratch-off lottery tickets on a whim during a work break, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

On their first try, the duo won $100 off a $30 ticket so they decided to keep going with a $50 ticket.

"We were excited about the first win," the co-workers said in a press release. "We even did a little fist bump."

Little did they know that their $50 ticket was going to turn into a $50,000 jackpot.

Courtesy of Jennifer Cunningham/Kentucky Lottery Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell, both co-workers at a ValuMarket store in Louisville, Ky., won a $50,000 jackpot after playing a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

They started scratching the 500X ticket, a ticket that has 35 scratch opportunities, and nabbed $500 on the first scratch. Trice and Mitchell's lucky streak then kept taking off, as each scratch uncovered a new win.

"I saw the second one and thought I was going to pass out," Trice said.

In the end, Trice and Mitchell won $50,000, the second largest prize amount offered by the 500X ticket.

Trice said she plans on putting her winnings toward rent and savings while Mitchell said he hopes to get a car and look for housing.

After taxes, the co-workers will each get $17,875. Their employer, ValuMarket, will also get $500 for selling the winning 500X ticket. They claimed their winnings on the same day as Mitchell's birthday.