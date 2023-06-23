"If they say, 'I don't know if I can do this,' we ask them if they have the time and if they're willing to discuss what they mean by that and we listen and observe what they're saying and where they're coming from," Smith said. "Then we take a holistic approach and we say, 'Who's in your corner with you? Where do your supports come from? Where do you think you need more support?' And we start thinking in our mind ... what can we do to fill these needs, to meet these needs?"