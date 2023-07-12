Looking for shapewear? Look no further than Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in women's shapewear bodysuits: the SHAPERX Seamless Sculpting Thong Body Shaper.
This particular bodysuit is rated 4.2 out of 5 stars with over 6,700 reviews. It is also the No. 5 bestseller in clothing, shoes and jewelry on Amazon, and is on sale during Prime Day.
According to SHAPERX's website, "This seamless shapewear holds in your core, lifts your chest, and smooths your abdomen. Its whisper-soft and seamless construction makes this sculpting piece a necessity for enhancing your body's natural shape."
The SHAPERX bodysuit is available in sizes up to 5XL and in eight colors as well as thong, brief and mid-thigh styles. It also features adjustable straps for comfort and "no compression bra design fit for all cups," according to Amazon's website.
Continue below to shop!
