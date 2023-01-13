Crush your 2023 fitness goals in style.
Right now, you can shop 40% off YPB activewear at Abercrombie & Fitch (plus free shipping and returns!), including deals on sports bras, hoodies, leggings and more in a variety of styles and colors. Plus, take an extra 20% off with code YPB2023.
To help sift through the sale styles, we've gone ahead and picked out our favorites, from a corseted tank top to a long-sleeve zip-up to lined workout shorts and more.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Tops and dresses
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
YPB sculptLUX Curve Love High-Neck Corset Slim TankOriginal: $50 Use promo code YPB2023
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
YPB sculptLUX Long-Sleeve Slim Full-ZipOriginal: $70 Use promo code YPB2023
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
YPB Corset Slim V-Neck TankOriginal: $50 Use promo code YPB2023
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
YPB neoKNIT Full-Zip HoodieOriginal: $80 Use promo code YPB2023
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
YPB sculptLUX Squareneck Slim TankOriginal: $50 Use promo code YPB2023
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
YPB sculptLUX Mini DressOriginal: $80 Use promo code YPB2023
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
YPB seamlessCORE Long-Sleeve Slim TopOriginal: $70 Use promo code YPB2023
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
YPB sculptLUX Corset Squareneck TankOriginal: $50 Use promo code YPB2023
Bottoms
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
YPB sculptLUX Curve Love 7/8-Length LeggingsOriginal: $65 Use promo code YPB2023
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
YPB neoKNIT JoggersOriginal: $80 Use promo code YPB2023
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
YPB sculptLUX Split Flare LeggingsOriginal: $70 Use promo code YPB2023
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
YPB motionTEK High Rise Lined Workout ShortOriginal: $45 Use promo code YPB2023
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
YPB sculptLUX 7" Bike ShortOriginal: $45 Use promo code YPB2023