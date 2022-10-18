The latest sale at Abercrombie and Fitch means it's time to shop fall favorites at a discounted price.
Right now, find leather pants, fleece jackets, sweater dresses, leggings and more all up to 25% off. We're eyeing the Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants, for example, with many colors now under $100.
Plus, shop the Ruched Puff Sleeve Poplin Midi Dress in black, dark brown or green for special occasions and the Asymmetrical Snap-Up Fleece for chilly fall outings. You can also find additional discounts shopping for clearance styles.
Shop all of our picks below!
Tops
Long-Sleeve Cozy Skimming TopOriginal: $40
Long-Sleeve Textured Satin Button-Up ShirtOriginal: $70
Elevated Knit Slim Lace-Up CardiganOriginal: $59
Long-Sleeve Sheer Ruffle TopOriginal: $70
Long-Sleeve Sheer Ruffle TopOriginal: $60
Long-Sleeve Ruched Tie-Front TopOriginal: $59
Bottoms
YPB Flare LeggingsOriginal: $70
Vegan Leather Ankle Straight PantsOriginal: $110
Curve Love Criss-Cross Waistband Vegan Leather 90s Straight PantsOriginal: $110
Vegan Leather 90s Straight PantsOriginal: $110
Curve Love Vegan Leather Cargo 90s Relaxed PantsOriginal: $110
Curve Love Ultra High Rise Flare JeanOriginal: $90
High Rise Skinny JeanOriginal: $89
YPB Curve Love 7/8-Length LeggingsOriginal: $65
High Rise Quilted ShortsOriginal: $45
Dresses
Cowl Neck Slip Midi DressOriginal: $100
Ruched Puff Sleeve Poplin Midi DressOriginal: $120
Corset Midi Sweater DressOriginal: $90
Satin Midi DressOriginal: $90
Dropped Waist Corset Midi DressOriginal: $110
Asymmetrical Tiered Maxi DressOriginal: $100
High-Neck Open Back Midi DressOriginal: $120
Outerwear
Slouchy Textured Dad CoatOriginal: $240
YPB neoKNIT Cinched Full-ZipOriginal: $80
Asymmetrical Snap-Up FleeceOriginal: $80
Ultra Long PufferOriginal: $220