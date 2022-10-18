The latest sale at Abercrombie and Fitch means it's time to shop fall favorites at a discounted price.

Right now, find leather pants, fleece jackets, sweater dresses, leggings and more all up to 25% off. We're eyeing the Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants, for example, with many colors now under $100.

Plus, shop the Ruched Puff Sleeve Poplin Midi Dress in black, dark brown or green for special occasions and the Asymmetrical Snap-Up Fleece for chilly fall outings. You can also find additional discounts shopping for clearance styles.

Shop all of our picks below!

Tops

Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $34 15% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $40
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $54.99 21% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $70
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $32.99 44% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $59
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $39.99 42% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $70
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $39.99 33% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $60
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $26.99 54% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $59
Bottoms

Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $59.50 15% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $70
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $88 20% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $110
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $88 20% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $110
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $93.50 15% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $110
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $93.50 15% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $110
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $59.99 33% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $90
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $39.99 55% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $89
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $39 40% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $65
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $26.99 40% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $45
Dresses

Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $69.99 30% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $100
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $79.99 33% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $120
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $63 30% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $90
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $69.99 22% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $90
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $79.99 27% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $110
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $44.99 55% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $100
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $34.99 70% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $120
Outerwear

Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $119.99 50% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $240
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $68 15% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $80
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $40 50% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $80
Abercrombie and Fitch

Price: $139.99 36% SavingsAbercrombie and Fitch

Original: $220
