Miranda Lambert's line, Wanda June Home, revealed a new holiday collection today at Walmart.

Lambert's Walmart home decor collaboration was born this past summer, offering warm and inviting pieces for the home and kitchen at affordable prices.

"Wanda June Home is named after the two most influential women in my life, my mom, Beverly June Lambert, and my grandma, Wanda Louise Coker, aka Nonny. They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love and memories. That's really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand," Lambert said.

From the assorted cozy throw pillows to a festive set of holiday glasses, this line is ideal for the decorator on a budget.

Scroll on to check out 14 new holiday picks from the line.

Walmart Wanda June Home Holly Express 8.5-Inch Dessert Plates Price: $16.97 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Wanda June Home The Snuggle Is Real Pillow Price: $20.88 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Wanda June Home Starbright Spirit 16.3oz Glass Drinkware Set of 4 Price: $19.97 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Wanda June Home Swiss Knot Fabric Placemat Set Price: $12.98 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Wanda June Home Dear Santa Coir Mat Price: $12.88 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Wanda June Home Swiss Knot Fabric Placemat And Runner Set Price: $25.98 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Wanda June Home Gimme Some Sugar 10-Inch Cake Stand Price: $27.94 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Wanda June Home Santa's Saloon 16.3oz Glass Drinkware Set of 4 Price: $19.97 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Wanda June Home Santa's Fuel 15-Ounce Stoneware Mug 5-piece Set with Metal Rack Price: $24.97 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Wanda June Home Naughty Nice Coir Mat Price: $12.88 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Wanda June Home Naughty Nice Pillow Price: $20.88 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Wanda June Home Santa's Saloon 18-Ounce Stemless Wine Glass Set Price: $19.97 • From: Walmart Shop Now

Walmart Wanda June Home Get The Elf Over Here Pillow Price: $18.33 • From: Walmart Shop Now

