This year, more than 300 different toys from over 3,000 people were nominated to join The Strong National Museum of Play's Toy Hall of Fame.

The National Toy Hall of Fame at The Strong, established in 1998, honors toys annually that have inspired decades of children and adults.

Chris Bensch, VP of collections and chief curator at The Strong, helped break down how toys are selected for induction each year.

The first factor to be considered is longevity, Bensch told "Good Morning America."

"These are considered toys that both kids and their parents could both have grown up playing with," Bensch explained.

The second factor The Strong considers when evaluating nominees? The toy must be recognizable.

Third: These are toys with great play, value, learning, creativity, discovery and socialization.

The four toys being inducted into The Strong's Toy Hall of Fame this year are baseball cards, Nerf, Cabbage Patch Kids and the Fisher-Price Corn Popper.

