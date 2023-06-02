Upgrading your home is not always budget or renter friendly, but there are ways to work around it.
With just a few products, small changes can pack a big design punch. Using the Remote Control Under Cabinet Lighting from Amazon, which has tons of positive reviews, is an easy way to make your kitchen or bathroom feel luxurious.
Another easy way to upgrade a rental space -- or if you don't have the time to invest in painting your home -- peel and stick wallpaper is a fun way to bring life to an accent wall.
Scroll on to shop a few of our favorites.
