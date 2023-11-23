Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers.

This week, save on brands such as Cozy Earth, Softies and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.

Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.

Gifts for comfort and wellness

50% off Cozy Earth Cozy Earth: Bedding & Bathroom Collections $20 - $1250

$40 - $2500 Valid: 11/23/2023 to 12/17/2023 Gift elevated bedding for better sleep with soft, breathable sheets by Cozy Earth. The unique blend helps regulate body temperature and the moisture-wicking fabric gets softer with every wash -- no wonder it was named an Oprah Favorite several years in a row! The bedding assortment features sheets, comforters, duvet covers, pillows, blankets, and more. Transform any bathroom into a spa with the Cozy Earth bath collection featuring products made from durable and ultra-absorbent viscose from bamboo. Available in ribbed, plush and waffle options, this assortment of towels includes a variety of sizes, ranging from washcloths and hand towels to bath towels and bath sheets. The dreamy bath robe has a dual-sided texture, and the ultra-absorbent outer waffle weave is balanced out by the inner softness of plush terry. Shop Now

50% off Softies Softies: Dream Kimono Cardigan and Lounge Tank Dress $49 to $54 + Free Shipping

$99 - $109 Valid: 11/24/2023 to 12/17/2023 Reimagine relaxation with Softies. Ultra-soft, ultra-cozy, oh so and stylish, the Dream Kimono Cardigan is versatile, convenient and comfortable enough to layer with any piece. The Dream Tank Dress is classic and flattering featuring cozy patch pockets. Feel pampered in effortless sophistication that feels smooth and dreamy as butter on your skin. Give both together as a coordinated set. Free Shipping! Shop Now

31% to 33% off Seriously Shea Seriously Shea: Bath & Body Products $4.99 - $14.99

$7.50 - $22 Valid: 11/23/2023 to 12/17/2023 Enhance self care with Seriously Shea. The unique steamers from Seriously Shea are like a bath bomb for the shower. The natural foot spray provides a way to freshen up feet or shoes without the use of harsh chemicals, and the pillow spray exudes a relaxing aroma for a good night's sleep. The mini bubbling bath bombs are made with natural essential oils and skin softening ingredients while the sugar scrub is meant to exfoliate and nourish skin. Great stocking stuffers, all products are proudly made in the U.S. and are offered in fresh, calming fragrance combinations. Shop Now

50% off Everplush Everplush: Bath Wraps, Towels and Robes $15.49 - $34.99

$30.99 - $69.99 Valid: 11/23/2023 to 12/17/2023 Give cozy convenience right out of the shower. Everplush hair turban and bath wrap set is luxuriously soft and super absorbent to keep body and hair dry without worry about slipping out of place. The plush and ultra-lightweight material is wonderful for year-round versatility. Powered by Everplush® technology, The diamond jacquard bath towels, hair turban and matching cozy bath wrap are plush and luxurious. Made to last, this material feels like cotton but performs like a microfiber. The cozy, plush robe is designed for absorbent, long-lasting, quick-dry performance. Shop Now

35% off STINA & MAE STINA & MAE: Baby Snuggle Blanket & Bib/Birth Cloth Set $15.60 - $20.80

$24 - $32 Valid: 11/23/2023 to 12/17/2023 Snuggle little ones in the buttery softness of organic cotton. The vibrant watercolor prints on the snuggle blanket bring a pop of color and design to any nursery. Soft and gentle, ideal for snuggles, playtime, and nap time. The baby bibs provide comfort and protection. They are luxurious and super soft while still being toxin free and gentle on baby skin, a worry-free gift for all moms. Made from 100% organic cotton and french terry. Shop Now

30% off WTHN WTHN: Wellness Products $23.80 - $54.60

$34 - $78 Valid: 11/23/2023 to 12/17/2023 Extend the gift of traditional Chinese medicine benefits for a bit of relief from everyday stress and pain. WTHN's products are designed to revitalize and renew. The Acupressure Mat Set has gentle stimulators that activate points across the body to foster deep relaxation for a luxurious acupressure session. Body cupping is used to reduce tension, increase circulation and support detox. Suction from the cups gently lifts tissue up for a release. Face cupping is a technique to sculpt, lift and de-puff, often referred to as an instant, all-natural facelift. Gua Sha, jade roller, and rose quartz eye mask are also available for facial care and an ear seed kit to help reduce stress, relieve pain, restore hormonal balance, and more. Shop Now

Gifts for foodies and hosts

49% off Turnips Kitchen Tiny Turnips Kitchen: Monogrammed Silicone Spatula $12.50

$24.99 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 12/17/2023 Add a personalized touch to cooking. Featuring a removable, dishwasher-safe head, the BPA-free silicone is gentle on cookware and the squared-off edges make scraping and stirring a breeze. The monogrammed letter gives this kitchen staple personal flair, making it a special gift for your favorite baker or yourself. Shop Now

26% off Susansnaps Susansnaps: Gingersnaps $26.50

$35.95 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 12/17/2023 Gift a punch of flavor with a bit of gingery goodness. Susansnaps is a gourmet gingersnap cookie company founded by a mother-daughter duo during their fight with cancer. These one-of-a-kind gingersnaps, formulated over 18 years of baking, are the ideal sweet for every occasion. Choose from original and a special holiday assorted bundle of 60 cookies each that arrive ready to gift. Shop Now

35% off Bunnies and Bows Bunnies and Bows: Holiday Flour Sack Tea Towel $9

$14 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 12/17/2023 Add a touch of charm and holiday celebration. Bunnies and Bows flour sack towels are made in America and can be used to wipe away crumbs left behind and as a colorful place setting for a fun dinner party. Perfect for the host on your list. Shop Now

14% off Mallowdoos Mallowdoos: Handcrafted Marshmallows $24

$28 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 12/17/2023 Add a sweet treat to holiday festivities. What started out as a mother and daughter annual bake-off, turned into a dedicated journey to make the perfect marshmallow. Mallowdoos is a small batch, gourmet confectionery specializing in unique and classic flavor marshmallows handmade in North Carolina. Experience the airy, fluffy goodness offered in three different flavor combinations. Shop Now

20% off Inspired Generations Inspired Generations: Home Decor and Serveware $20 - $36

$25 - $45 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 12/17/2023 Fill 'em with small bites and dips or use them as colorful catchalls for jewelry and trinkets. Inspired Generations Happy Heart Dishes are handcrafted with food-safe polished aluminum, and make a sweet addition to any desk or home decor. Choose from happy hearts with a sweet holiday flair or some extra sparkle. This assortment also offers a mini charcuterie board, Love You More decor sign, heart tongs and more. Shop Now

24% to 34% off Inspired Generations VAHDAM: Tea Gift Sets $16.49 - $33.99

$24.99 - $44.99 Valid: 11/22/2023 to 12/17/2023 Share warmth and wellness with people on your list. VAHDAM India's beautiful tea blends reimagine native Indian wellness for the modern tea drinker with teas sourced fresh and packaged in India. From boxed sets to the advent calendars, choose from substantial gifts for any tea lover. Shop Now

Gifts $20 and under

53% to 55% off USB Lighter Co USB Lighter Co: USB Rechargeable Lighters $12 - $20

$25.99 - $45 Valid: 11/21/2023 to 12/17/2023 Among the most-loved holiday gifts, light up with the USB Lighter Company’s eco-conscious lighters. They're easy to use and powered by a rechargeable battery, which eliminates the toxic butane. Each lighter is great for candles, stoves and fireplaces. It’s a stocking stuffer that never disappoints. The biodegradable charging cables are exactly that -- cables to charge electronics that are 100% biodegradable. Shop Now

50% off LIPSMART LIPSMART: Ultra-Hydrating Lip Treatment $16

$32 Valid: 11/21/2023 to 12/17/2023 Give lips the gift of LIPSMART. This lip balm is formulated to deliver intense hydration that provides visible and long-lasting results in just 60 seconds, for smoother, tighter, fuller-looking lips. It works to replenish lips with the ingredients they need to heal from within to help eliminate dryness, cracking, flaking, fine lines, and deflation immediately. Shop Now

25% off Tenn Prairie Tenn Prairie: Matchstick Holders $18

$24 Valid: 11/21/2023 to 12/17/2023 Ignite elegance in every spark. Say goodbye to searching for any old matchbook in the spare drawer and elevate up your space with a touch of modern decor. Sleek concrete matchstick holders from Tenn Prairie are meticulously handcrafted, boasting a sleek frame accompanied by a practical striker pad. A perfect gift for any adult on your list. Shop Now

50% to 70% off Lotta-Lite Lotta-Lite: Go Anywhere Lights $7.99 - $14

$15.99 - $48 Valid: 11/21/2023 to 12/04/2023 No more digging through your bag with the light to help find what you need. Lotta-lite is a fashionable solution to lighting on-the-go that can help you in all types of situations. Lotta-Lite will illuminate every inch inside your bag and is also handy during nighttime dog walks to clip on leash. Equipped with an auto 60 second shut off timer to extend the life of your light. Choose from singles in fun prints and sparkly rhinestones or build your own trio. Shop Now

45% off Pure Sugar Candy Pure Sugar Candy: Holiday Hard Candy Gift Box $19.99

$36.96 Valid: 11/21/2023 to 12/04/2023 Taste the festive spirit of the holiday season. This delicious collection of handcrafted hard candy from Pure Sugar Candy is the perfect gift for the sweet tooth on your list. Each box includes 16 bite sized candies, a christmas tree lollipop and hollow hard Christmas Tree with a wooden mallet for breaking into pieces! Shop Now

28% to 33% off Drink Pouch Party Drink Pouch Party: Reusable Drink Pouch $4 - $18

$6 - $25 Valid: 11/21/2023 to 12/17/2023 Make parties more fun. Drink Pouch Party’s convenient and reusable drink pouch with a sealable top features two holes to easily carry. The sealed zip top ensures easy opening and that nothing unwanted will get in your drink. Perfect for parties or stocking stuffers, choose from designs like “Eat, Drink & Be Merry,” “Tipsy & Bright,” “Sip Sip Hooray” and more. Shop Now

41% to 43% off Lenny & Eva Lenny & Eva: Inspirational Jewelry $9 - $20

$16 - $34 Valid: 11/21/2023 to 12/17/2023 Gift jewelry that acts as a reminder of positivity, motivation and faith. Woman-owned and made in America, Lenny & Eva designs are meant to encourage everyone. The stone beaded bracelets in this assortment are simple and elegant when worn alone and can be paired together to build an inspirational stack. Each piece arrives packaged ready to gift. Shop Now

45% to 50% off David & Young David & Young: Baseball Hats and Beanies $12 - $14

$22 - $28 Valid: 11/21/2023 to 12/17/2023 Adorn heads with chic caps. David & Young beanies are an irresistible blend of warmth and style, with unique glitter detailing, to elevate cold-weather looks. The après-ski style baseball caps add a touch of sophistication and sparkle to post-ski relaxation. Shop Now

35% off Twig and Tassel Twig and Tassel: Flower Crowns $22

$34 Valid: 11/21/2023 to 12/17/2023 Encourage fun and play. Twig and Tassel’s handmade flower crown is a stunning accessory for the flower lover. Adorned with six hand-dyed cotton pom daisies attached to natural cotton twill tape for an adjustable fit. Shop Now

59% to 62% off PÜR Beauty PÜR Beauty: Makeup and Skincare $6 - $20

$16 - $49 Valid: 11/21/2023 to 12/17/2023 Accentuate natural-born beauty. PÜR’s philosophy is PÜR & Simple and this assortment of products is backed by clinically proven technology to leave skin looking and feeling its best…long after the makeup comes off. Choose from makeup and skincare solutions for nourished, healthy skin all day. Shop Now

50% off DISHIQUE DISHIQUE: Porcelain Ornaments $12.50

$25 Valid: 11/21/2023 to 12/17/2023 Brighten up holidays with beautiful porcelain ornaments packaged in luxurious golden gift boxes. Make it personal with your loved one’s favorite cocktail, family pup or zodiac sign. Each ornament features a hand-rendered illustration and sweet anecdotes or in the case of the cocktail style, a recipe to follow, plus a coordinating ribbon bow. Shop Now

Gifts for tweens

23% to 24% off Em John Em John: Mini Zip Wallet and Card Holder $20 - $38

$26 - $50 Valid: 11/20/2023 to 12/17/2023 Colorful, compact and convenient. Em John leather cases make it easy to carry cards and cash. The accordion-style wallet stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills for easy organization. For an even more streamlined design with room for up to six cards, choose the slim, chic, genuine leather case that looks neat even at full capacity with cards and folded bills. Add a touch of personalization with UV printed initials in bright colors. Shop Now

50% off The Original MakeUp Eraser The Original MakeUp Eraser: Makeup Remover Cloths $6 - $12.50

$12 - $25 Valid: 11/20/2023 to 12/17/2023 Erase makeup with just water. Simply wet the MakeUp Eraser and put it to work. Reusable and washable, one MakeUp Eraser replaces up to thousands of disposable wipes. Ultra-soft and safe for all skin types, making removing waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation and lipstick super easy and eco-friendly. This fun assortment includes a range of gift-worthy sets. Shop Now

37% off Brew Buddy Brew Buddy: 40-ounce Super Tumbler $28

$45 Valid: 11/20/2023 to 12/17/2023 Oh-so-popular super tumblers from Brew Buddy feature double-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks at optimal temperature longer. The innovative design and leak-proof lid make this a great companion for on the go. The convenient easy grip handle is ideal for toting around comfortably. Opt for the included reusable straw, or turn the lid to take a swig. Shop Now

26% to 37% off Deco Beauty Deco Beauty: Nail Art, Polish and Care $25 - $38

$40 - $52 Valid: 11/20/2023 to 12/17/2023 Stuff stockings with a mani/pedi glow up. Deco Beauty nail stickers personalize nails with a sweet statement. The nail lacquer is designed with a professional-grade formula, the vegan, cruelty-free, and on-trend colors will elevate anyones nail game. Use the nail care trio, along with the nail file, for a healthy and clean nail look. Shop Now

25% off Galexie Glister Galexie Glister: Glitter Gels $12.75 - $37.50

$17 - $50 Valid: 11/20/2023 to 12/17/2023 Sparkle bright with Galexie Glister, a luxury glitter gel for hair, face, and body. Easy to use for all ages with an all-in-one formula, simple application and removal, and a range of beautiful shades for all skin tones, hair colors and makeup looks. The formulation is safe for sensitive skin and all hair types, lightweight and never sticky. Made in America with no fragrance or alcohol, vegan and cruelty-free. Shop Now

32% to 38% off Miami Chains Miami Chains: Phone Chains & Wristlets $24 - $44

$39 - $65 Valid: 11/20/2023 to 12/17/2023 For anyone who loves to carry a phone, do it in style with Miami Chains. These chic and effortless metal and acrylic chains are compatible with any smartphone case and can be worn as a crossbody or around the wrist for easy hands-free phone access. The versatile styles can be dressed up or worn casual with everyday wear. AirPod chains are also available. Shop Now

50% to 51% off Erimish Erimish: Bracelet Stacks & DIY Bracelet Kit $10 - $24

$20 - $49 Valid: 11/20/2023 to 12/17/2023 Let individual style shine. Erimish jewelry encourages women to celebrate their style. The stretch bracelets range from subdued and classic to bold and statement-making. Gift a sweet activity with the DIY Bracelet Kit including a medley of beads and string. Shop Now

30% off Baketivity Baketivity: Cake Pop Kit $27.99

$39.99 Valid: 11/20/2023 to 12/17/2023 Make cake, pop! Homemade cake pops are delicious and fun and with pre-measured ingredients, it's easy to create a bright, sprinkled sweet treat for friends and family. Ideal gift for holiday parties, sleepovers or a tasty weekend activity. Shop Now

50% to 54% off Sonic Power Sonic Power: Earbuds and Speaker $20 - $40

$40 - $88 Valid: 11/20/2023 to 12/17/2023 Music enthusiasts can enjoy tunes without interruption. At the gym, on a plane, simply trying to focus at work and beyond, Sonic Power's noise canceling Bluetooth earbuds feature a light and portable design, ideal for any situation. Compatible with Android and Apple devices, with touch controls that change song, turn noise canceling on/off, pick up phone calls, and more. The no-tangle wired headphones are the obvious Bluetooth alternative. These ultra-lightweight, tangle-free earbuds are made from quality materials, so jumbled cords are a thing of the past. Compatible with Apple devices. Fill any home with the sound of holiday cheer. Sonic Power's bluetooth dual speakers provide a surround sound experience with a crisp, balanced sound that can even be heard loud and clear outdoors. Shop Now

25% off Colors for Good Colors for Good: Vibe Bracelets (Set of 3) $22.50

$30 Valid: 11/20/2023 to 12/17/2023 Discover the unique energy of colors with this bracelet set from Colors for Good. Color has the power to elevate vibes. Gift the vibration that each featured color emits. Colors for Good bracelets are made responsibly by employing and empowering Mexican women from the state of Yucatán, who have limited access to job opportunities. Each bracelet directly contributes towards improving their quality of life. Shop Now