Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for " Good Morning America" viewers.
This week, save on brands such as Laki Naturals, Borboleta Beauty and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.
Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.
Laki Naturals: Bath Soaks & Scrubs
GMA Deal: $6 to $12 • 25% SavingsOriginal: $8 to $16 Valid: 07/24/2023 to 08/06/2023
Turn your self care time into a rejuvenating and relaxing spa-like experience. Laki Naturals formulates daily bath essentials that calm, restore and nourish skin. The bath soaks and minerals are an easy addition to your wind-down time with one specifically made for feet while the scrubs help to cleanse and exfoliate to reveal soft skin. They're made in the USA, free from parabens, phthalates and SLS.
Borboleta Beauty: Lash Care
GMA Deal: $9 to $39 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $15 to $65 Valid: 07/24/2023 to 08/06/2023
Love your lashes. Borboleta Beauty is dedicated to developing a game-changing, ultra-nourishing lash care lineup to help you treat your lashes right -- every day. Build your routine with breakdown makeup remover, foam cleanser and a lash serum, plus a brush designed with custom bristles that gently reach between lashes so that makeup and residue don't stand a chance.
Candy Shock: Decorative LED Lights
GMA Deal: $46.80 to $76.05 + Free Shipping • 35% SavingsOriginal: $72 to $117 + Free Shipping Valid: 07/24/2023 to 08/06/2023
Start a conversation with your wall. Candyshock creates eye-catching statement pieces that bring positive vibes to any space. These fun light signs are made with a silicone LED tube and a shaped plexiglass panel as a support. Choose your favorite to make any room pop. Free shipping!