Turn your self care time into a rejuvenating and relaxing spa-like experience. Laki Naturals formulates daily bath essentials that calm, restore and nourish skin. The bath soaks and minerals are an easy addition to your wind-down time with one specifically made for feet while the scrubs help to cleanse and exfoliate to reveal soft skin. They're made in the USA, free from parabens, phthalates and SLS.