Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for " Good Morning America" viewers.
This week, save on brands such as Kelvin Tools, mella and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now.
Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at 40Boxes.com and remember to check back throughout the week, as new items are added daily.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental United States only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, please email help@40boxes.com. The 40 Boxes team will respond to all viewer emails within two hours during standard business hours.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Kelvin Tools: Emergency Multi-Tool
GMA Deal: $37.99 • 36% SavingsOriginal: $59.99 Valid: 07/31/2023 to 08/13/2023
Stay prepared in case of an emergency on the road. The Kelvin 8 Emergency Multi-Tool has a 2000 mHa powerbank to power up your cell phone, a four-mode LED flashlight, window breaker, seat belt cutter and more. The tool features a smooth hand-crank power generator that regenerates the lithium battery supply if recharging by cable is not available, so you're not without power.
mella: Lid Latch (2-Pack)
GMA Deal: $11.99 • 25% SavingsOriginal: $15.99 Valid: 07/31/2023 to 08/13/2023
Make it easy to transport your favorite dishes with one simple strap. Lid Latch is a reusable, universal lid securing strap for crockpots, casserole dishes, pots, pans and more. Designed to help take food to-go in a safe and secure manner and can be used with most pots, pans, slow cookers, Dutch ovens and casserole dishes. Made with flexible, non-slip, food-grade silicone, and multiple loops to give all desired levels of snugness.
Smunchys: Zipper Pocket Scrunchies & Apple Watch Band
GMA Deal: $7.99 to $24.99 • 16% to 20% SavingsOriginal: $9.99 to $29.99 Valid: 07/31/2023 to 08/13/2023
Let your scrunchie do double duty. Smunchys zipper pocket scrunchie looks (and acts) like a hair scrunchie but with an entirely new function: holding small valuables like lip gloss, gum, cash, keys or any other item you might need while running errands or working out. Handmade from vegan and cruelty-free material, choose from velvet, satin and cotton fabrics in single and three-pack options. The Apple Watch band works the same way.