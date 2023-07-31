Let your scrunchie do double duty. Smunchys zipper pocket scrunchie looks (and acts) like a hair scrunchie but with an entirely new function: holding small valuables like lip gloss, gum, cash, keys or any other item you might need while running errands or working out. Handmade from vegan and cruelty-free material, choose from velvet, satin and cotton fabrics in single and three-pack options. The Apple Watch band works the same way.