It's Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month, and the perfect time to celebrate the communities that make up these unique cultures.
With that, "Good Morning America" has given the spotlight to some of today's most viral AANHPI-owned makeup brands as well as the dynamic people behind them.
Some of those beloved brands include ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr which has one of the most popular setting sprays on the market. There's also Mango People founded by Sravya Adusumilli that became Sephora's first Ayurvedic makeup brand last year.
Just ahead, see and shop top products from some of these amazing brands.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray
- $32
- Sephora