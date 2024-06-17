With little ones home for the summer, parents could probably use some extra help in keeping them occupied and entertained at home.
Disney Junior has just the solution with a new crop of toys out now that coordinate with your children's favorite shows including "Disney Jr.'s Ariel," "Spidey and His Amazing Friends" and "SuperKitties."
Below you'll find fun new playthings, including the SuperKitties Purr 'N' Play Playset and Figures, which comes with 12 pieces that light up and have sound for sensory-packed playtime.
Or try the SuperKitties Cat-Tastic Transforming Bitsy that inspires imaginative play with her various outfit configurations and various sounds and phrases.
To help your child stay busy as home and have an interactive experience with their favorite Disney Junior show, keep scrolling and add to cart!
Spidey and his Amazing Friends Marvel Dance 'N Crawl Spidey, Interactive Plush Toy with 20 Phrases & Sounds, 2 Songs, Super Hero Toys for Kids 3 & Up
- $49.99
- Amazon
Just Play Disney Junior SuperKitties Purr 'N' Play Playset and Figures, 12-Pieces, Lights and Sounds, Kids Toys for Ages 3 Up
- $39.99
- Amazon