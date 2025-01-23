Abercrombie & Fitch's Valentine's Day trend edit is stocked with cute apparel to wear this February.
The "Let's Go Girls" sweatshirt or cherry-print pajamas are perfect for Galentine's Day spent with your best friends. Opt for the Tie-Back V-Neck Top styled with black jeans, red heels and a red lipstick for a cute date night look with your significant other.
There's also the pink Essential Sunday Hoodie and Essential Sunday Sweatpant for Valentine's Day -- or any day -- when you want to wear a comfortable matching set.
Plus, Abercrombie is currently running at 25% off sale -- and all of these styles are discounted.
Continue below to shop the edit!
Short-Sleeve Diet Coke Graphic Skimming Tee
- $30
- $40
- Abercrombie & Fitch
Short-Sleeve Kissed Napkin Graphic Skimming Tee
- $21.75
- $29
- Abercrombie & Fitch