Need a go-to outfit you don't have to plan?
Cue a matching set, a cozy, comfortable way to throw together an outfit without trying too hard. We really love a matching set come winter: Opt for a knit set for a weekend lounging at home or running errands, or find an elevated set you can wear for another last-minute holiday party.
For example, style a dRA set, featuring pleated trousers and a puff-sleeve top, with a sparkling clutch and drop earrings for a chic holiday work party. The ZESICA two-piece set, one of Amazon's "products on the rise," is the perfect set for cozy Saturdays, whether you style it with slide slippers or a pair of winter boots and a scarf.
Check out all of our favorite matching sets of the moment below!
Sweater and sweatshirt sets
ZESICA Womens Sweater Sets
Get this two-piece set for under $50 at Amazon. It's available in multiple colors, including apricot, dusty blue, black and more.
- $49.99
- Amazon
ANRABESS Sweatsuit
This ANRABESS sweatshirt is Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in women's tracksuits. Shop it in 21 colors, including burgundy, olive and light grey.
- $49.99
- Amazon
Crystal Crewneck Sweatshirt
This crystal crewneck sweatshirt may be a sweatshirt, but you could certainly style it with trousers and heels for a dinner date this winter. Or, match it back to Good American's Crystal Wide Leg Sweatpants for a holiday party at your BFF's home.
- $139
- Good American
CashSoft Shaker-Stitch Crewneck Sweater
Talk about a cozy matching set: This CashSoft crewneck sweater and matching sweater pants may be your next WFH outfit.
- $63 - $79.95
- $79.95 - $79.95
- Gap
Low Rise Tailored Straight Pant
This low-rise tailored straight pant pairs with A&F's High-Neck Tailored Top. Style the two together for the office or wear separately with your other wardrobe staples.
- $90
- Abercrombie & Fitch
Babaton skilled pant
These Babaton high-rise plissé wide-leg trousers from Artizia pair with the Babaton Advocate Blouse. Style with loafers and a long trench or layer a long chunky cardigan over top to cozy up at home.
- $98
- Aritzia
AirEssentials Half Zip
A shimmery sweatsuit? Sign us up. This AirEssentials sweatshirt is made with "ultra-drapey spacer fabric that's light as air and silky-soft." Pair it with the Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant.
- $128
- Spanx
Hailee Sweater Skirt Set
Free People's Hailee Sweater Skirt Set has a 4.4-star rating. Dress it up or down depending on the day!
- $108
- Free People
Turtleneck ribbed top
Look chic and feel cozy in this turtleneck and skirt set from Mango.
- $49.99
- Mango
Dressy matching sets
dRA Minori Top
This dRA Minori Top pairs with the dRA Evie Pleated Pants. Style with sparkling accessories for a chic holiday look.
- $148
- Anthropologie
The Tilda Maxi Slip Skirt: Velvet Edition
This velvet maxi skirt pairs with The Tilda Strapless Top. It's the perfect holiday outfit that you can wear beyond the party. Style this skirt with a white tee, for example, or wear the strapless top with black trousers, too.
- $128
- Anthropologie
Silk Oversized Long Sleep Set
We know this is technically a sleep set, but we think you could dress it up with heels and jewelry for a super-cool holiday party look. Or, wear the pieces separately for a more formal look.
- $278
- SKIMS