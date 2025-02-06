From high rise to low rise, baggy to straight and on-trend barrel fits, Abercrombie & Fitch has jeans for everyone.
Now, Abercrombie is offering 30% off during its Viral Denim Sale (and 20% off almost everything else!) on jeans for men and women. The 4.5-star High Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans, bestselling Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jeans and Curve Love High Rise Loose Jeans are among the styles on sale for women, as are the 4.6-star men's Athletic Straight Jeans and more.
Need some style inspo? We love the High Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans styled with loafers or pointed-toe booties, a sweater and a long trench coat for the upcoming spring season. Barrel jeans look great with a tailored top and heels or with a cropped white T-shirt and pointed flat or slim-fitting foots. Don't miss white jeans on sale, too: Style with a white tank and black accessories for a chic look as temperatures warm up.
Shop the sale now through Jan. 9.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.