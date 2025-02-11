By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Adrien Brody is having a banner year thanks to his recent success with one of the year's most talked-about films, "The Brutalist," for which the actor is nominated for Best Actor at the upcoming Academy Awards. Now in addition to his acting credits, Brody is fronting an ultra-chic campaign for J. Crew showing off his striking looks, sophisticated style and enigmatic charm.
The Queens, New York is quoted in the campaign saying to him, American style brings to mind "actors from an earlier generation like Marlon Brando and James Dean."
"There's a style I associate with that kind of emotive acting," he continued, "It has a degree of formality but there's also a very casual quality. They figured out how to make it work."
This style is reflected throughout the collection via cool but breezy basics like the timeless Harrington jacket and Sperry Cloud sneakers, both of which work for multiple seasons and transcend the trend cycle.
Brody elaborated on his preference for styles such as these in the
"I like a very classic, simple look," Brody elaborated on his personal style. "What makes something iconic is that it is timeless."
He also recalled a dark green, cable-knit sweater from J. Crew he wore throughout high school that "worked with [my] sense of style...I don't like to wear anything that doesn't feel authentic or comfortable."
The actor models another handsome sweater in the campaign, the Heritage cotton mock neck sweater that comes in three colorways: Ivory, Topiary (a sage green) and Darkest Indigo Navy. The refined silhouette has endless utility in any wardrobe, adding an air of effortless sophistication.
Shop more staples from the collection below, and watch to see if Brody brings home the Oscar when the 97th Academy Awards air live on Sunday, Mar. 2 on ABC and Hulu.