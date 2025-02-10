With sweatpants jeans on the rise in popular women's fashion, it stands to reason men would also want in on the "comfort" trend of 2025.
Instead of focusing on sweats that look like jeans, though, we're taking a look at some of the latest drops from menswear makers who have honed in on the comfort of basic sweats but with an elevated touch -- think Buck Mason's new "Welterweight" line that draws on mid-century silhouettes for a luxe feel or Uniqlo's oversized options that echo streetwear trends for a cool, relaxed look.
Public Rec, lululemon and Vuori always offer superior options for basics, as well, generally with a more fitted feel that's cut close to the body for sleekness but without constricting movement.
Budget-minded shoppers will appreciate Old Navy and Quince's offerings, both available in a variety of easy-to-wear colors and crafted with soft materials.
Keep scrolling to shop these options and more to build a comfortable and stylish athleisure wardrobe.
