If something feels off about your outfit, it may just be that it needs a good steam.
A pair of trousers and a button-down shirt may be your go-to work outfit, but too many wrinkles can make it feel sloppy. Your favorite wedding guest dress, rolled up and packed away in your suitcase, could look ten times better steamed ahead of your event.
Silk and linen fabrics are known to wrinkle, but even your best cotton white T-shirt might look fresher steamed.
We're rounding up some of the most highly rated steamers to shop now, from the HiLIFE steamer on Amazon with more than 119,000 reviews to The Nori Press, a unique steam iron that requires no ironing board. There are travel steamers, too, like the dual-voltage Conair handheld steamer you can pack in your carry-on and go.
As always, read care instructions to ensure you're using your steamer on appropriate clothing.
Continue below to shop!
The Nori Press
- $120
- Nori
Conair Handheld Garment Steamer
- $55
- Amazon
Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam Handheld Fabric Steamer
- $59.99
- Kohl's
HiLIFE Steamer
- $29.99
- Amazon
Rowenta Iron Steamer for Clothes
- $72.92
- $79.99
- Amazon
Steamery No. 3 Fabric Steamer
- $180
- Bloomingdale's
Conair Handheld Garment Steamer
- $31.99
- $37.99
- Amazon
Jack ＆ Rose Dual Voltage Travel Steamer
- $79.99
- Amazon
Rowenta Ixeo All In One, Black-Copper
- $229.99
- $249.99
- Williams Sonoma