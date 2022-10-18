Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix revealed her fifth major collaboration with Athleta.

The collection -- The Cold Train -- celebrates performance wear that is designed for movement despite cold weather.

"The goal was to create wearable, stylish pieces that enable women to stay active even when the temperatures drop. You don't have to sacrifice performance to stay active," Felix told "Good Morning America".

Made for the fitness lover, the line features sustainable fabrics, responsible down-filling, light fleece linings and sweat-wicking capabilities.

"Everything Athleta does, including design, is with values in mind -- whether it's sustainability, inclusivity and empowering women and girls to reach their limitless potential," Felix added.

When asked about her favorite piece of the collection, Felix shared it is a close tie between the Rainer Split Tight and the Downtown Metallic Jacket. The collection ranges from $99 to $349.

Scroll on to shop Felix's favorites as well as the rest of the collection.

