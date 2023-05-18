Are you gearing up for one of the biggest shopping events of the year? Here's what we know about Amazon Prime Day right now.
On Wednesday, Amazon announced its Amazon Prime Day 2023 will be July 11-12.
Prime members can "save big on popular brands like Lancôme, Kérastase, Peloton, Victoria’s Secret, YETI, The Drop, and Sony, and save on new Amazon-exclusive deals from D’Amelio Footwear, OPI and Alo Yoga," according to a release.
As we creep towards the big day we are breaking down everything you need to know to prepare for Prime Day 2023.
Be sure to check back as more information is released and deals start becoming available to shop.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
The 48-hour shopping event gives Prime members exclusive access to deals on Amazon.com across all categories including fashion, home, kitchen products and more.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is July 11-12.
Best prime day deals 2022
In past years, Amazon devices such as Echo systems, Fire Sticks and Kindles were deeply discounted. It is a great time to make purchases on electronics that you have been waiting to snag.
How do I score the best deals during Prime Day?
During the 48 hours of sale fun, there will be multiple discounts to explore. If you take bargain hunting seriously, be sure to look out for what Amazon calls "flash deals" or "lightning sales" that are time-sensitive. While some items are on sale all day long, lightning deals will only last as long as selected products remain in stock.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Do I need to have a prime membership?
Yes, Prime Day is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member just yet?
Amazon offers a 30-day free trial of Prime membership for shoppers who want to be able to participate in Prime Day. If you are looking to make the most out of this 48-hour spectacular, signing up for a membership is the best way to go. For those online shopping lovers who are looking to save all year round, the membership is $14.99/month or $139/year. Students can register at half price for $7.49 per month.
Start your free 30-day trial of Prime
It's not Prime Day yet, but you can still get these amazing deals!
Kindle Paperwhite Kids
Price: $89.99 • 43% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $159.99
SodaStream E-TERRA Sparkling Water Maker (White) with CO2 and Carbonating Bottle
Price: $89.99 • 43% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $159.99
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL
Price: $299 • 50% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $599
Crayola Colored Pencil Set, School Supplies, Assorted Colors, 36 Count, Long
Price: $5.97 • 38% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $9.69
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Price: $349 • 25% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $469.99
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) Kids | Designed for kids, with parental controls | Dragon
Price: $27.99 • 53% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $59.99
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet (2022)
Price: $54.99 • 50% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $109.99
HYDRO CELL Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle with Straw - For Cold & Hot Drinks
Price: $13.59 • 15% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $15.99
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
Price: $99.99 • 75% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $399.99
2 Piece Bathroom Rugs Bath Mat Set
Price: $19.49 • 61% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $49.99
Sauder Lux Coffee Table Round
Price: $99.99 • 44% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $179.99
Bedsure Throw Blanket for Couch
Price: $24.04 • 17% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $28.99
BAGSMART Jewelry Organizer Case Travel Jewelry Storage Bag for Necklace, Earrings, Rings, Bracelet, Soft Pink
Price: $16.99 • 26% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $22.99