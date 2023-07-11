Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here!

During this "Christmas in July" shopping holiday, Prime members can save on laptops, household essentials, apparel, beauty products and much more.

Top stroller and swing deals

Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 All-Terrain Stroller, Pike
Baby Jogger

Prime Day Deal: $299.99 40% SavingsAmazon

Original: $499.99
Evenflo Pivot Modular Travel System
Evenflo

Price: $319.99   From: Amazon

Momcozy Universal Stroller Organizer
Momcozy

Prime Day Deal: $22.94 15% SavingsAmazon

Original: $26.99
Graco DuetConnect LX Swing and Bouncer
Graco

Prime Day Deal: $127.99 24% SavingsAmazon

Original: $169.99
4moms MamaRoo Multi-Motion Baby Swing
4moms

Prime Day Deal: $283.69 8% SavingsAmazon

Original: $309.88
Nova Baby Swing for Newborns
Nova

Price: $149.97   From: Amazon

Top baby care items

Frida Mom Adjustable Nursing Pillow
Frida Mom

Prime Day Deal: $34.99 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $49.99
Frida Baby 3-in-1 Sound Machine + When-to-Wake Clock + Nightlight
Frida Baby

Prime Day Deal: $34.99 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $49.99
Comotomo Baby Bottles
Comotomo

Prime Day Deal: $10.39 to $19.18 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $12.99 to $23.98
DREAMLAND BABY Sleep Sack
DREAMLAND BABY

Prime Day Deal: $71.20 19% SavingsAmazon

Original: $89
Hello Bello Soft Lavender Shampoo & Body Wash
Hello Bello

Prime Day Deal: $6.58 5% SavingsAmazon

Original: $6.98
Hello Bello Unscented Baby Wipes
Hello Bello

Prime Day Deal: $25.07 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $35.82
Top toy, clothes and tech deals

Cubo Ai Plus Smart Baby Monitor
Cubo Ai

Prime Day Deal: $159 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $199
Fisher-Price Infant Gift Set with Baby&'s First Blocks
Fisher-Price

Prime Day Deal: $11.49 32% SavingsAmazon

Original: $16.99
SEREED Baby Balance Bike
SEREED

Prime Day Deal: $39.99 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $49.99
Playskool Busy Ball Popper Toy
Playskool

Prime Day Deal: $26.99 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $38.99
Simple Joys by Carter's Baby Boys' Short-Sleeve Bodysuit
Simple Joys by Carter&'s

Price: $19.99   From: Amazon

