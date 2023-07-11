Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here!

During this "Christmas in July" shopping holiday, Prime members can save on laptops, household essentials, apparel, beauty products and much more.

PRIME DAY 2023: Follow our live blog for the latest deals

Scroll down to shop amazing deals on beauty, and be sure to follow "GMA's" live blog, which will highlight the top Prime Day offers. You can also get more from shopGMA in our newsletter, and on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Prime Day skin care and makeup deals

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion, 1.69 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
Amazon

innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Face Lotion, 1.69 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)

Price: $11.20 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $16
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FOREO LUNA 3 Facial Cleansing Brush | Anti Aging Face Massager | Enhances Absorption of Facial Skin Care Products | For Clean &#38; Healthy Face Care | Simple &#38; Easy | Waterproof
Amazon

FOREO LUNA 3 Facial Cleansing Brush | Anti Aging Face Massager | Enhances Absorption of Facial Skin Care Products | For Clean & Healthy Face Care | Simple & Easy | Waterproof

Price: $109.50 47% SavingsAmazon

Original: $209
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer: Hydrate and Nourish
Amazon

LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer: Hydrate and Nourish

Price: $28 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $40
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Sun Bum Original SPF 15 Sunscreen Spray
Amazon

Sun Bum Original SPF 15 Sunscreen Spray

Price: $18.49   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer, 115, 1 Count
Amazon

Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer, 115, 1 Count

Price: $8.70 20% SavingsAmazon

Original: $10.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
TATCHA The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream: Hydration with Line-Smoothing Liquid Silk for Youthful Radiant Eyes, 15 ml | 0.5 oz
Amazon

TATCHA The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream: Hydration with Line-Smoothing Liquid Silk for Youthful Radiant Eyes, 15 ml | 0.5 oz

Price: $43.40 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $62
Shop Now

Prime Day hair deals

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
T3 AireLuxe Digital Ionic Professional Blow Hair Dryer, Fast Drying, Lightweight and Ergonomic, Volume Boosting, Frizz Smoothing, Multiple Heat and Speed Combinations
Amazon

T3 AireLuxe Digital Ionic Professional Blow Hair Dryer, Fast Drying, Lightweight and Ergonomic, Volume Boosting, Frizz Smoothing, Multiple Heat and Speed Combinations

Price: $139.99 30% SavingsAmazon

Original: $199.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Revlon Hair Straightening and Styling Brush | Great for Second Day Styling (4-1/2 in)
Amazon

Revlon Hair Straightening and Styling Brush | Great for Second Day Styling (4-1/2 in)

Price: $27.99 29% SavingsAmazon

Original: $39.98
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
ghd Platinum+ Styler ― 1&#34; Flat Iron Hair Straightener, Professional Ceramic Hair Styling Tool for Stronger Hair, More Shine, &#38; More Color Protection
Amazon

ghd Platinum+ Styler ― 1" Flat Iron Hair Straightener, Professional Ceramic Hair Styling Tool for Stronger Hair, More Shine, & More Color Protection

Price: $209.25 25% SavingsAmazon

Original: $279
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick, Wax Stick for Hair Slick Stick, Hair Wax Stick for Flyaways Hair Gel Stick Non-greasy Styling Cream for Fly Away & Edge Control Frizz Hair 2.7 Oz
Amazon

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick, Wax Stick for Hair Slick Stick, Hair Wax Stick for Flyaways Hair Gel Stick Non-greasy Styling Cream for Fly Away & Edge Control Frizz Hair 2.7 Oz

Price: $9.59 36% SavingsAmazon

Original: $14.99
Shop Now

More Prime Day beauty deals

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam | Lightweight, Self-Tanner Foam Enriched with Aloe Vera and Coconut
Amazon

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam | Lightweight, Self-Tanner Foam Enriched with Aloe Vera and Coconut

Price: $15.60 35% SavingsAmazon

Original: $24
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 5000, White, Frustration Free Packaging, HX3811/20
Amazon

Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 5000, White, Frustration Free Packaging, HX3811/20

Price: $59.96 40% SavingsAmazon

Original: $99.96
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Radiant Express with LED Accelerator Light, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 40 Strips (20 Count Pack)
Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, Radiant Express with LED Accelerator Light, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 40 Strips (20 Count Pack)

Price: $59.99 25% SavingsAmazon

Original: $79.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
rosenice Gua Sha Jade Stone Tools Guasha Tool for Face Skincare Facial Body Acupuncture Relieve Muscle Tensions Reduce Puffiness
Amazon

rosenice Gua Sha Jade Stone Tools Guasha Tool for Face Skincare Facial Body Acupuncture Relieve Muscle Tensions Reduce Puffiness

Price: $11.99 25% SavingsAmazon

Original: $15.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Beurer MP62 Professional Nail Drill Kit
Amazon

Beurer MP62 Professional Nail Drill Kit

Price: $36.44 19% SavingsAmazon

Original: $44.99
Shop Now